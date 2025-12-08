Former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Attahiru Jega, warned that political interference weakened governance and deepened the crisis in Nigerian universities

Jega called for an end to the appointment of failed politicians as vice-chancellors and council leaders

Stakeholders backed his demand for transparent and merit-based university leadership reforms

Former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Attahiru Jega, has called on the Federal Government to immediately halt what he described as the growing practice of appointing failed politicians and unqualified individuals as heads of Nigerian universities.

Jega made the call while delivering the 3rd Abdullahi Mahadi Annual Memorial Lecture at Gombe State University (GSU), where he warned that political interference in university leadership is steadily eroding academic standards and the credibility of the higher education system.

Professor Attahiru Jega, ex-INEC Chairman, urges the federal government to stop appointing unsuccessful politicians to lead Nigerian universities. Photo credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Jega: Universities must not be dumping ground

Speaking on the lecture theme, “Challenges and Prospects of Improving University Governance in Nigeria,” Jega insisted that universities require competent, visionary and experienced academic leaders to thrive.

“A university is a specialised intellectual environment. It cannot thrive when leadership positions are turned into political compensation for those who failed in elections or have no academic standing,” he said.

He lamented that the politicisation of appointments into key university positions such as vice-chancellors and governing council members has contributed to weak governance structures, poor decision-making and declining academic quality across the country.

Jega says political interference deepened crisis in higher education

Jega warned that the continued intrusion of partisan politics into university administration is creating a leadership deficit that threatens the future of Nigeria’s education system.

According to him, when appointments are based on political loyalty rather than merit, universities lose their capacity for innovation, intellectual independence and national relevance.

Professor Attahiru Jega calls on the federal government to refrain from installing failed politicians in university leadership positions. Photo credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Facebook

“Unless our universities are insulated from political meddling, the country will continue to produce graduates who are ill-equipped for national development,” he cautioned.

Call for transparent and merit-based recruitment

The former INEC chairman stressed the need for transparent, competitive and merit-driven processes in selecting university leadership, Vanguard reported.

He urged the federal government and regulatory authorities to prioritise academic excellence, administrative competence and institutional experience in appointing vice-chancellors and top university officials, Daily Trust reported.

“Our universities deserve the best minds, not political placeholders,” Jega added.

Stakeholders echoed call for urgent reforms

The memorial lecture, held in honour of the late Professor Abdullahi Mahadi, a former Vice-Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and pioneer Vice-Chancellor of Gombe State University, attracted academics, policymakers, students and education stakeholders from across the country.

Several speakers at the event backed Jega’s position, describing political interference as one of the biggest threats to quality university education in Nigeria.

They called for urgent structural reforms to restore integrity, credibility and professionalism to university governance.

GSU VC praised late Mahadi’s visionary leadership

In his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor of Gombe state University, Professor Sani Ahmed Yauta, described the late Professor Mahadi as a visionary leader whose passion, wisdom and exemplary service laid a strong foundation for the institution.

He expressed appreciation to Professor Jega for delivering the memorial lecture and thanked the Chairman of the occasion, Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Kashere, Professor Umaru Pate, alongside other dignitaries, for their continued support for the university and the Abdullahi Mahadi Memorial Lecture Series.

Tinubu gives Jega fresh appointment

Previously, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu has appointed Professor Attahiru Jega, former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as a presidential adviser and coordinator of presidential livestock reforms.

One of the presidential spokespersons, Bayo Onanuga, shared the update on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page on Friday night, March 7.

Source: Legit.ng