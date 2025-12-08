A man has criticized Jennifer, the late Junior Pope's widow, over her appearance at an event with Mercy Johnson

The mother of three was seen at the event, posing with the actress while using her iPhone 17 to take pictures

Toolz slammed the man, questioning his comments and sharing what men would do if they were in Jennifer's shoes

Media personality Tolu Oniru Demuren, better known as Toolz, has reacted to a tweet from a man named David Obiasogu, who shared his opinion about the late Junior Pope's widow attending an event.

The mother of three, who lost her father-in-law a few months ago, was seen at the event in the company of Mercy Johnson.

She was busy taking pictures and filming a video of herself and the actress, as seen on social media.

Reacting to the video, David commented that she was acting as though she had already moved on, casually handling an iPhone 17 Pro Max while making her video. He also advised men not to die, especially if they are newly married.

Toolz reacts to man's tweet about widow

Toolz responded, questioning, "Barely a year?" The mother of two pointed out that it had been 20 months since Junior Pope's passing.

She asked if the widow should lock herself away and mourn for the rest of her life.

Toolz also shared what men would do in a similar situation, noting that they would likely find another woman and marry her within a year of losing their wife.

How fans reacted to Toolz's post

Netizens reacted to what the X user said about junior's Pope's widow. They slammed him and asked questions about the late actor. They also warned other men to be careful with their utterance, as a man called that David should be dealt with. Here are comments below:

@pretty_lynder reacted:

"This woman stayed off media for good one year to mourn her husband,what do you ppl really want her to do? Take her life too?"

@ clairenwosu commented:

"The world revoked around men alone I guess??? What else do you need from her? Mourning a loved one is forever."

@peculiarpat1 shared:

"We know how that guy died, nah. His wife had no hand in it. It will be 2 years on April 10th. Therefore, the mourning period is over. She has her life to live. Even their marital vows said, "till death do them apart."

@Austeiin wrote:

"Again and again; people need to be arrested for reckless tweet all in the name of dishing out opinions. Your tweet is so insensitive and disgusting. Way too disrespectful to even the dead. Fix up Mr. David."

Rita Edochie remembers Jnr Pope

Legit.ng had reported that actress Rita Edochie was one of the people who marked the death anniversary of late Jnr Pope.

She shared a video they both recorded when the actor was still alive as she spoke glowingly about their relationship.

Rita Edochie shared the agony of losing a child and added that the incident feels as if it recently happened to her.

