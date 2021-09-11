Femi Kuti and his ex-wife, Funke, danced together to the delight of many as the woman marked her 50th birthday

In a series of videos shared by Erica Ngozi Nlewedim on her Instagram stories, the woman had a very fulfilling day as she showed off her moves

Many who reacted to the videos said they love the two's energy despite the fact that they are no more husband and wife

Popular Afrobeat singer and the son of Fela, Femi Kuti, has shown off his dance moves while celebrating his former wife on her birthday celebration.

On the dancefloor, Funke displayed some creative moves that got many people cheering her on. After some minutes, her husband joined her.

Divorce should not be the end

It was at this moment that the praises became louder. Femi's leg moves seemed unmatchable as he danced with his ex-lover.

Many Nigerians who reacted to their dancing videos shared by Erica said it shows how divorce should never be the end of the friendship that must have been built in a marriage.

As at the time of writing this report, the video has been watched thousands of times with over 400 comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

mrpresidennnt said:

"It’s the energy for me. They’re so young at at with zero pressure."

eniolajolade said:

"Some ex couples na so so curse them dey send each other."

asherbee_ said:

"50 looks good on her."

iamskillavibe said:

"Wetin dey suppose shake before."

_thollulawpe_ said:

"See their energy.. How I wish I can carry body like that..."

A woman celebrated her divorce

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that in what she termed as putting a stop to divorce stigma, Ugandan Nantongo shared photos of herself and her ex-husband sharing a meal, as well as a "Happily Divorced" piece of cake.

She added that the two had met to celebrate the end of something that resulted in two handsome boys, as well as friendship, co-parenting, and maturity.

She wrote on Facebook:

"Seven years ago I didn't know we would be at this place sitting together and sharing a meal. How time heals everything."

