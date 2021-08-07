The former governor of Ogun state is most likely filled with joy as he witnessed his daugter take a bold step in the right direction

Kehinde Daniels recently tied the knot with the love of her life, Debola Williams at a beautiful white wedding ceremony

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, his wife, Patience, and Yemi Osinabjo were among dignitaries that witnessed the wedding

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Lagos - Kehinde, daughter of former Ogun state governor, Otunba and Chief Mrs. Gbenga Daniel got married to her man Debola Williams at the Federal Palace Hotel in Ikoyi, Lagos state.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan and his wife, ex-first lady Dame Patience, and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo were among the dignitaries who attended the wedding on Saturday, August 7.

PatienceJonathan exchaning greetings with Osinbajo at the wedding of ex-Governor Gbenga Daniel's daughter. Photo credit: Tolani Alli

Source: UGC

Despite belonging to different political parties, Osinbajo dressed in white agbada and black cap was spotted exchanging greetings with the former Nigerian presdient and his wife.

The vice president attended the church wedding service of Debola, son of Capt. and Mrs. Williams and the daughter of former Ogun state governor.

Mama Peace who has come under fire many times for her 'interesting' sense of style brought her A-game.

Dressed in a embroided blouse adorned with beautiful stones and a complimenting wrapper, her out fit was well coordinated. She finished off the look with a green headtie, and simple but beautiful accessories.

See more photos below

Source: Legit.ng