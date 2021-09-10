A Nigerian lady has wowed people with how she met her fiance in America and people could not stop talking about her

In an Instagram post, the lady revealed that she met him 10 years ago when he offered to give her a lift

When she advised people against taking lifts from strangers, many said the option, however, worked for her

A Nigerian lady with the Instagram @missblackcard has narrated how she met her husband-to-be, Andrei.

In a post by Bella Naija, the young lady said that she met him when she was coming back from work and he offered her a lift.

Many people congratulated the couple. Photo source: @missblackcard

Source: Instagram

10 years ago, we met

Scared about getting into strangers' cars, the lady took a picture of his number plate and sent it to a friend.

Ten years after that chance meeting, the two lovebirds are set to walk down the aisle. Many people have reacted to their photos on the platform.

See their photos below:

As at the time of writing this report, the post has gathered tens of comments on social media with thousands of likes.

Below are some of the reactions:

posh_twins.k said:

"Love is sweet and where you are destined to meet your future husband you don't even know it."

pharamarday said:

"Now I know where have been getting it wrong, I usually send license plate to my mom."

lisaa_ndukwe said:

"My own Andrei will soon give me a ride. DESTINY."

niicki_o said:

"Omo that risk was crazy ooh..in this America never!"

dheee_bridal said:

"Nails and Outfit choice are beautiful."

auslynbridals said:

"She’s now saying we shouldn’t take rides from strangers?? Bad advice biko."

