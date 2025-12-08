Opta's supercomputer has predicted the Premier League winner after Arsenal lost 2-1 to Aston Villa at Villa Park

Emiliano Buendia’s late strike condemned Arsenal to their second defeat of the season after losing to Liverpool earlier

Manchester City and Aston Villa have closed the gap on Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table to two points

Opta's supercomputer has predicted the Premier League winner after Arsenal dropped points in the title race following their 2-1 loss to Aston Villa.

Arsenal and Aston Villa looked set for a draw, but Argentine attacker Emiliano Buendia scored a 95th-minute winner after a box 18 scramble.

Mikel Arteta and Viktor Gyokeres after Arsenal's 2-1 loss to Aston Villa. Photo by Alex Pantling.

Source: Getty Images

The result helped Aston Villa move to within three points of Arsenal at the top of the table, and Manchester City took advantage, reducing the gap to two points after beating Sunderland 3-0.

FIFA Club World Cup champions Chelsea’s slump continued as they laboured for a 0-0 draw against Bournemouth, which Enzo Maresca blamed on their lack of quality.

Leeds United pulled another surprising result against a top team, forcing champions Liverpool to a 3-3 draw thanks to Ao Tanaka's 96th-minute goal.

Newcastle United, Tottenham and Everton all scored wins over Burnley, Brentford and Nottingham Forest, while Crystal Palace won the London derby against Fulham.

Manchester United will complete the Premier League weekend when they travel to Molineux Stadium to face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday evening.

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

According to Opta Analyst, a supercomputer has predicted the Premier League winner after matchday 15, which produced a shakeup on both ends of the table.

Arsenal is still predicted to win the title with a maximum of 80 points, but their chance of winning dropped sharply from 76% to 72% after the loss to Villa.

Manchester City remain firmly behind Arsenal and are backed to upset the Gunners with an 18.82% chance if Mikel Arteta’s side is unable to hold on.

Unai Emery's Aston Villa climbs to third on the Premier League table after beating Arsenal. Photo by Mike Egerton.

Source: Getty Images

Unai Emery's Aston Villa now have 5% chance of winning the title after their impressive run of seven matches unbeaten in all competitions.

Chelsea dropped to fifth on the table after a run of three Premier League matches without a win, but is backed to finish fourth in the league this season.

Liverpool is now predicted to finish fifth in the league, but their chance of retaining their title remains below 1%, particularly after Mohamed Salah’s outburst.

Leeds United, despite picking up four points against Chelsea and Liverpool, remains in the relegation zone, slightly behind West Ham, which is fighting its way out under Nuno Espirito Santo.

Manchester United and Tottenham are predicted to finish ninth and 10th, respectively, an improvement on their 15th and 17th finishes last season.

Mikel Arteta reacted to Arsenal’s loss

Legit.ng reported that Mikel Arteta reacted after Arsenal’s disappointing 2-1 loss to Aston Villa, which threw the title race wide open.

Arteta admitted that it's the nature of the Premier League title race to lose one match and have the other teams close up on you at the top of the table.

Proofreading by Omoleye Omoruyi, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng