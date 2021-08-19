An adorable video has emerged on social media in which two young ladies could be seen thrilling guests with their amazing dancing skills

The video was shared by a Nigerian artiste and social media influencer, Tunde Ednut, who commended the ladies' energy

Social media users instantly fell in love with the adorable video and soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts

Two ladies have got social media talking with their amazing legwork in an adorable video that was shared on social media.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by a Nigerian artiste and social media influencer, Tunde Ednut, the ladies could be seen slugging it out with each other.

The young ladies thrilled guests at a party with their dancing skills. Photo credit: @thatafrikan

Source: Instagram

The ladies, who are of different sizes, showed the guests the stuff they were made of as they thrilled everyone with their legwork.

One of the ladies, the chubby one, took to the dancefloor first to wow guests and the second lady joined her and they both got everyone screaming with their dancing skills.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Social media reacts to the video

Social media users were impressed with the ladies' dancing skills and took to the comment section of the video to commend them.

Reacting, an Instagram user with the handle @ruby.o_ said:

"Big people and dance."

@yetundebakare wrote:

"Yetunde see your mate, ordinary leg work you no fit do, you don’t know more than commenting."

@capryson_backup said:

"plenty slim girls under this comment section cant do this… i shame for una."

@mrpresidennt commented:

"We are only limited by our weakness of attention and poverty of imagination."

@okuse_akpos_1k said:

"No come dy dance anyhow here for person show."

Nigerian bride dances in rain

In other news, a Nigerian bride has got people talking on social media with a video of her traditional wedding in which she could be seen displaying amazing dance moves in the rain.

In the adorable video that was shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, it was drizzling already but the wife was undeterred as she showed the guests how talented she is on the dance floor.

Her bridal train could be seen cheering her on as the dance went on.

Source: Legit