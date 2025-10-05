Enzo Maresca has been handed a one-match ban after celebrating Estevao Willian’s 95th-minute winner

The Italian’s dismissal marks Chelsea’s fourth red card in five matches in all competitions

Maresca will miss the Nottingham Forest game but return for the Champions League clash against Ajax

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has been handed a one-match touchline ban after his emotional outburst during the Blues’ dramatic 2-1 win over Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.

The Italian’s passionate celebration of Estevao Willian’s late winner has now drawn punishment from the Football Association.

Saturday’s clash between Chelsea and Liverpool was intense from start to finish, but the defining moment came in the 95th minute when teenage sensation Estevao Willian netted his first goal for the club.

The Brazilian youngster’s goal sent Stamford Bridge into a frenzy, and Maresca could not contain his joy.

The Chelsea manager sprinted down the touchline, fists pumping, before joining his players in celebration by the corner flag.

However, his emotional display came at a cost as referee Anthony Taylor, who had earlier booked Maresca for protesting a non-penalty call involving Alejandro Garnacho, brandished a second yellow card, resulting in the manager’s dismissal.

Maresca’s sending-off was Chelsea’s fourth red card in five matches across all competitions, continuing a worrying disciplinary trend for the Blues.

FA confirms one-match suspension for Maresca

The Football Association confirmed on Sunday that Maresca will serve a one-match touchline suspension for his actions.

The ruling means the Italian will miss Chelsea’s Premier League game against Nottingham Forest on October 18, immediately after the international break.

According to Premier League rules, the Italian was also barred from attending his post-match press conference following the incident.

Despite the setback, the FA’s decision allows him to return for Chelsea’s crucial Champions League encounter against Ajax four days later, followed by a league game against Sunderland.

The ban is a blow to Chelsea’s preparations, as Maresca’s presence on the touchline has been key to the team’s recent tactical improvements and renewed energy.

Chelsea’s discipline under scrutiny

The incident adds to Chelsea’s recent struggles with discipline.

Before Maresca’s red card, the Blues had already seen Robert Sanchez, Trevoh Chalobah, and Joao Pedro sent off in previous matches.

The trend has sparked debate among fans and pundits about the team’s emotional control under pressure.

Despite the controversy, Maresca’s influence on the squad has been evident and the win over Liverpool marked Chelsea’s first Premier League victory since before the September international break and highlighted the team’s resilience.

Estevao’s goal not only sealed the points but also gave fans hope that the new era under Maresca could finally be taking shape.

Source: Legit.ng