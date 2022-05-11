A talented dad and his daughter have been seen showing off their incredibly great dancing abilities in a viral video

The video shows the dad without a shirt showing off his belly and swinging it sideways as he danced with his daughter

The video has attracted heavy views on Instagram where it was posted as many appreciated the duo for their prowess

A dad has been seen in a heartwarming video displaying his dancing talent alongside his cute daughter.

The talented man and his daughter are said to be from Australia with some comments suggesting that they are Aboriginals.

The man and his daughter danced with powerful energy. Photo credit: Tiktok/@phylisia.pali.black.

Source: UGC

He danced with his bare belly

One thing that is very noticeable in the video is that the man had no clothes on the upper part of his body, making his belly to be fully visible.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He swung his bare belly from left to right as he danced. His daughter too matched the energy, displaying her talent and carrying herself with modern style.

They danced to Time to Party by Flavour featuring Diamond Platunz

The song they chose for their spectacular display is Time to Party by Nigeria's Flavour featuring Diamond Platunz.

The nice video was shared on Tiktok by @phylisia.pali.black and later reposted on Instagram by @nwe.

Watch the video below:

When the video was reposted on Instagram by @nwe, it gathered some reactions. Here are a few of them:

@mercedes.shanelle said:

"Bless and protect them."

@deleskevyzh.a commented:

"Real Australian people!"

@amaloveofficial said:

"Awwww this really made my day. So sweet!!"

@omezigue reacted:

"Might be the first time I see indigenous people enjoying Nigerian music."

@spokenwordbella commented:

"Aww these people have been through so much and they still can have the brightest smiles."

@mz_._tibiri_ said:

"Omg they are sooooo beautiful."

Senator Olorunmibe Mamora dances at his daughters' wedding

In a related story, Legit.ng had reported that Nigerian minister, Olorunmimbe Mamora danced happily when his twin daughters got married.

The man took to the dance floor and it was all too nice to see as many admired his skills.

The video of his admirable dance steps went viral and impressed many hearts on social media.

Source: Legit.ng