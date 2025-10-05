Several prominent Nigerian politicians have been advised by pressure groups and political figures not to contest the 2027 presidential election

The calls, rooted in concerns over regional equity and political stability, target key figures from both the ruling and opposition parties

As the race for 2027 begins to take shape, these advisories could significantly influence the nation's political landscape

As Nigeria approaches the 2027 presidential election, political pressure groups and prominent voices have begun to shape the narrative around potential contenders.

Several high-profile figures have been publicly advised to step aside, with calls for generational shifts, regional equity, and political stability dominating the discourse.

Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed advises President Tinubu not to seek re-election in 2027, citing democratic concerns. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar/OfficialABAT/X

Source: UGC

Here is a list of top politicians who have been urged not to contest in 2027.

1. Atiku Abubakar urged to step aside by PDP pressure group

The Concerned PDP League (CPDPL), a political pressure group within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has called on Alhaji Atiku Abubakar not to seek the party’s presidential ticket again in 2027. Atiku, who was the PDP’s flagbearer in the 2023 presidential election, received the advice during a meeting held in Abuja.

The communiqué, signed by CPDPL’s National Secretary, Alhaji Tasiu Muhammed, and acting National Director of Publicity and Strategic Communication, Mr Gbenga Adedamola, stated that the move was aimed at preserving party unity and avoiding a repeat of the setbacks experienced in 2015 and 2023.

The group emphasised that the South should be allowed to complete its eight-year cycle before power returns to the North in 2031. “Our advice is also to ensure stability in the political system of the country,” the CPDPL noted.

2. Bala Mohammed told to wait until 2031

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, who currently chairs the PDP Governors Forum, was also named in the CPDPL communiqué. The group advised him not to nurse any presidential ambition until 2031.

The CPDPL argued that early northern candidacies could destabilise the party and the broader political landscape.

The recommendation was framed as a strategic move to avoid internal divisions and to honour the principle of rotational leadership between Nigeria’s regions.

PDP faction calls for Northern politicians to respect zoning and delay presidential ambitions until 2031. Photo credit: Gejonathan/X

Source: Facebook

3. Goodluck Jonathan warned against 2027 bid by Eastern Union

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has been cautioned by the Eastern Union (EU), a pressure group advocating for the political realignment of the Old Eastern Region, not to run in the 2027 general election.

In a statement issued by EU’s National President, Charles Anike, the group declared that Jonathan had no realistic chance of winning if he chose to contest.

“The motives of those urging and projecting him are wrong,” Anike said. “Mr. Jonathan must be careful and watch it, or else he will regret it because the calculation may tarnish his good image.”

The EU’s stance reflects concerns over political miscalculations and the potential erosion of Jonathan’s legacy.

4. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed tells Tinubu: “Don’t seek re-election”

Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, former Vice Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, has publicly advised President Bola Tinubu to refrain from seeking re-election in 2027.

Speaking on Arise Television, Baba-Ahmed asserted that Tinubu’s time was up and that Nigerians would demand “true democracy” in the next electoral cycle.

“I expect Tinubu to throw in the towel. If he is that smart a politician, I expect him to be,” Baba-Ahmed said. He described Tinubu’s political journey from 2007 to his 2023 victory as a “culmination in his electoral heist,” adding, “I am not praising him at all.”

The remarks signal growing opposition sentiment and a call for leadership renewal at the highest level.

Facts about Professor Tinubu may appoint as INEC chairman

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu is reportedly considering Professor Joash Amupitan, SAN, as the next Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), following the expected retirement of Prof. Mahmood Yakubu on November 8.

Amupitan was conferred with the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria in August 2014, marking his recognition as one of the country’s leading legal minds.

Source: Legit.ng