A lady was blown away after spotting a stranger, a woman, wearing the same dress and colour of slippers as hers

As if that was not enough, the woman also had the same hairstyle as the lady, and she filmed her

Mixed reactions followed the video of the lady and the stranger, with some making jokes about it

A lady was left in awe after seeing a woman, whom she did not know, dressed the same way as her.

She noticed the woman wore the same dress as hers, had the same hairstyle, and wore the same colour of slippers.

The awed lady filmed the woman as she walked. She posted the video on TikTok with the caption:

"POV: You met a stranger wearing the same outfit, hairstyle and colour of slippers as you on a random day."

She disclosed that she and the stranger were blown away after noticing their similar outfits.

Her video has elicited mixed reactions online.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail lady's encounter

havalcreations said:

"I go first disappear,shame no go let me do video."

GlamsofPH said:

"That’s to show you that the same thing you’re thinking is what another person is also thinking but in difference of time. The mind works in a mysterious way yk."

MS ACQUAYE 🦋 said:

"Happened to me last year. We both wore the same white basic top and black jeans. Same black bag and slippers. Interesting part? We both had blonde goddess braids. We were both light-skinned and tall. She was staring at me and I was staring back... safe to say I've never worn that combination ever again."

Hennessy 🦋 said:

"One Christmas years ago, I wore a green polo waiting for bike only for the aboki bike man to pull up wearing same polo in exact color 😩the two of us be looking like matching couple."

M E L L O W said:

"You are fortunate my dear my shirt was the same as my father in law curtain."

sweet 🥰 uhweru 💕❤️girl said:

"I've seen someone dress exactly like me before too😩🤣but trust me I called her back to notice me🤣no be only me go see her."

THICK STACK💰💵💶 said:

"Person say “na your spirit dey leave you go so” 😂😂 people dey talk oo."

