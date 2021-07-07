A video has gone viral on social media in which a Nigerian bride could be seen dancing in the rain with her bridal train

It was still drizzling when the young lady took to the dancefloor to display the stuff she was made of

In the video that was shared on Instagram, the downpour that followed thereafter sent the beautiful bride and her guests away

A Nigerian bride has got people talking on social media with a video of her traditional wedding in which she could be seen displaying amazing dance moves in the rain.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, it was drizzling already but the wife was undeterred as she showed the guests how talented she is on the dance floor.

The beautiful bride displayed amazing dance moves. Photo credit: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

Her bridal train could be seen cheering her on as the dance went on.

The rain had another plan

The weather, however, made good its threat as a downpour disrupted the wedding party, sending everyone away.

Nigerians react to the video

Reacting to the video, an Instagram user with the handle @badboy_cordel said:

"That’s why you have weather forecast."

@leaddyskincare commented:

"Anyway anyhow, Rain is a blessing..The marriage is blessed!"

@ezinne_benjamin said:

"Wow I love this is her courage for me."

@ezinne_benjamin wrote:

"I will be crying if it was me."

@nene_george said:

"People are just getting married anyhow. Lord, I’m here again!"

