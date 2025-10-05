Super Falcon forward Rinsola Babajide delivered a stunning performance in her Serie A debut on Saturday, October 4

The former England U21 player joined the Italian club from UDG Tenerife after spending two seasons, scoring seven goals

Babajide played her first senior tournament at the 13th Women's Africa Cup of Nations, where Nigeria emerged as champions

Nigerian international Rinsola Babajide scored her first goal on her debut as Roma crushed Parma 4-0 in the Serie A Women's match on Saturday evening, October 4.

AS Roma took the lead in the 9th minute through Alice Corelli, following an assist by Manuela Giugliano. New signing Rinsola Babajide increased the goal tally to two goals in the 28th minute, with Giugliano providing her second assist of the game.

In the 56th minute, Italian midfielder Giugliano scored the third goal after providing two assists earlier. Former Barcelona star Giulia Dragoni scored the fourth goal in the 73rd minute, assisted by Corelli, per Punch.

Super Falcons star Rinsola Babajide scores on her debut for AS Roma in the Serie A Women's League. Photo by: Luciano Rossi/AS Roma.

Source: Getty Images

Football fans have reacted to the goal scored by Rinsola Babajide. Read them below:

@Tobe_Betting wrote:

"Naija talent dey show for Europe again! Rinsola score for debut after just 28 minutes, Roma win 4-0. From WAFCON glory to Serie A goals, our Super Falcon dey fly high! Which Nigerian star go blow next? 🇳🇬⚽"

@KennyMade8737 said:

"The dairy of Babajide Rinsola 🔥

"Welldone job. More goals to be scored"

@azeezoladimejik added:

"Nigerian girls are doing it at the biggest stage in top 5 league. It wouldn't be long before we win the World Cup."

Babajide joins Roma

Former England U19 player Rinsola Babajide joined AS Roman from UDG Tenerife on a two-year deal.

Super Falcons winger Rinsola Babajide during the Serie A match between AS Roma v Parma Calcio at Stadio Tre Fontane. Photo by: Luciano Rossi/AS Roma.

Source: Getty Images

According to The Nation, the 27-year-old is expected to bring her wealth of experience gathered across Europe to the club. She wrote on her X handle:

"Happy to finally announce that I’ve signed for Roma Femminile.

"I’m so excited to see what we can achieve together. Back in red 😉❤️ and ready for this incredible new chapter

"Grateful to God for guiding me through every step of this journey. My heart is full, especially having my mum beside me along the way 🥹🥰."

The former Liverpool forward scored her first goal for Roma in the Coppa Italia last month against Sassuolo.

Meanwhile, Super Falcons interim coach Justine Madugu named Rinsola Babajide in the squad for the 2024 women's Nations Cup in Morocco.

The 27-year-old scored one goal against Tunisia in the opener, paying tribute to the late Diego Jota.

The former Real Betis star went on to win her first WAFCON title on her senior national team debut.

Rinsola recreates Messi’s iconic photo

Legit.ng earlier reported that while the WAFCON victory celebrations were emotional and electric across the Nigerian camp, one particular moment stood out: Rinsola Babajide’s Messi-inspired trophy photo.

The former Liverpool forward, who now plays for AS Roma, went viral after she was pictured recreating Lionel Messi’s iconic image of sleeping next to the World Cup trophy, taken after Argentina’s 2022 triumph in Qatar.

