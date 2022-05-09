Social media users have gushed over a video of a little girl and her mum vibing hard to Kizz Daniel and Tekno featured song titled Buga

The kid copied her mother's every move as they danced to the new release that has taken over the Nigerian social media space

The kid did some funny moves and at some point walked out on the mum in the exciting mother-daughter dance video

A little girl and her mother jumped on the Buga dance challenge in a beautiful way that got netizens swooning.

Buga is a trending new release by Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel featuring Tekno has become the trending background song content creators and social media users use for dance videos.

The kid copied her mum's dance steps. Photo Credit: TikTok/@maggie_matari

In the cute TikTok video shared by the mum with the handle @maggie_matari, the woman in a black dress was first seen vibing to the song on one end while the kid in shorts watched keenly from the other end of the scene.

The video caption reads that the kid was in the habit of disturbing her mum each time she steps outside to make a video.

The little girl copied her mother's moves

Without wasting time, the kid moved from being a spectator to a player by joining her mum in dancing to the song.

She copied her mother's every move in a funny way that got many gushing.

Perhaps giving up, the kid walked out on her mum towards the end of the clip, while the woman continued dancing alone.

Watch the video below:

Netizens gush

Eni-Itan said:

"Future slay queen. she killed it. may she live to fulfill her purpose in life."

user571807915069 said:

"See as I dey laugh here like mad woman oo pls dash me ur baby I luv her."

Sharon said:

"Ahhhhh, I love this baby❤️. she's just like my baby, she can emulate for Africa and a fast learner."

Gracephine Nwachukwu said:

"She had me smiling all through...She is the winner of this challenge abeg."

Goldenwealth3211 said:

"The baby last clap means you think you can dance more than me lemme just leave you jhare."

Lady and her mother-in-law face off in a dance contest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady and her mother-in-law had stirred reactions as they did waist dance moves.

The two women faced off in a traditional waist dance move that is popular with the Igbo tribe of Nigeria.

In a cute video making the rounds on social media, the lady and granny started off facing each other before backing the camera to show off cool waist moves.

Despite being advanced in age, the mother-in-law was adjudged the better dancer by many people who saw the clip. She bossed things in wrapper, using a white handkerchief she shook her waist with so much youthfulness.

