A lady's lovely encounter with a mad man she met on the street has stirred mixed reactions on social media

The kindhearted pretty lady shared videos of her playing and dancing with the mentally ill fellow

Following comments and advice she got from the first video which went viral, the lady changed the man's clothes

A lady melted hearts on social media after she shared a video of her having fun with a mad man she had accosted on the street.

In the now blown clip @pinkydaniels703 shared on TikTok, she stood side by side the unkempt man and played with him before going on to do some leg dance moves with him.

She played with the mad man.

The mentally ill fellow with a cigarette seemed to enjoy his time with the lady and copied her every move.

The clip got over 2 million views with many knocking the lady for not helping the man but just chasing clout with him.

As if heeding their advice, she shared a new video showing the man dancing in new clothes

Social media users commended her effort, just as some offered to contribute their quota to bettering the man's life.

Netizens react

beatha said:

"U are a blessing may God bless you for showing kindness to this man."

SelFay said:

"People busy asking the lady about shoes and haircut she's done a lot, you can assist too."

darow5 said:

"Weldon sis, keep it up. if you can do this it means if you had you could do better."

Dorcay s said:

"Am just happy and touched that you can stand that close to him, very few would, thumbs up and keep up with the love."

Graduates find their old colleague who ran mad on eve of project defense day and help him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that graduates had found their old colleague who ran mad on the eve of their project defense.

The Alumni showed love to the mad man named Minabelem Hilary as they reunited by first hugging him after successfully tracing him across the river to Bakana in Rivers state.

Sharing the heartwarming video on Instagram, film producer Christopher Nnodim Ihehuwa explained that the Alumni members had left their abodes in Abuja to celebrate Valentine with their mentally unstable colleague.

While the reason for his mental illness is undisclosed, it is reported that he ran mad on the eve of his Master's program defense.

