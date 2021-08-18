The Anglican Church has said it is saddened by a video making the rounds on social media in which a priest could be seen kissing some female students

Social media users expressed outrage when the video emerged online as many of them termed the priest's act as an abuse

The church has said investigation has been instituted into the matter, promising to deal with the priest accordingly

Many people have taken to social media to react to the statement that was released by the church

The Anglican Church in Gahna has released a statement after one of its priest was captured on camera kissing female students of St. Monica's College of Education.

Recall that a video went viral in which a priest could be seen on a pulpit receiving some students one after the other to plant a kiss on their mouth.

The Anglican Church of Ghana says the priest would be dealt with accordingly. Photo credit: @lindaikejiblogofficial

Source: Instagram

The church is saddened by the video

The statement was signed by Venerable Dr. Ahmoah George, the executive director to the Metropolitan Archbishop of Ghana, and shared on Instagram by @lindaikejiblogofficial.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

According to the statement, the church is saddened by the video and an investigation has been instituted into the matter.

Students to undergo counselling

The church said the affected students will undergo counselling to avert any psychological issues that may arise.

Social media react

@bhadgyalyada said:

"That 3rd girl didn’t want it so it shows how wrong it was!"

@therealozilicious commented:

"The third girl was not pleased at all."

@daisygurl6 wrote:

"R they investigating that they doubt it happened or what."

@engrevelyn said:

"What a mess. Was he under some manipulation? Ahhhhh."

Reverend father celebrates Eid-el-Kabir with Muslims

Legit.ng previously reported that Reverend Father Peter Ayanbadejo has got people talking on social media after celebrating Eid-el-Kabir with Muslims at a central mosque in Ogun Waterside local government area of Ogun state.

Photos of the Christian cleric with his Muslim counterparts were shared on Facebook by The Partner Newspaper, Ijebu-Ode-Ode Diocese.

Reverend Father Ayanbadejo is the dean of Ogbere Catholic Deanery.

In some of the photos, the priest could be seen sitting on a mat in the mosque. He could also be seen taking a group photo with some Muslim faithful.

Source: Legit.ng