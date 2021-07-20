Popular Reverend Father Celebrates Sallah with Muslims in Mosque, Adorable Photos Stir Massive Reactions
- In the spirit of interreligious dialogue, Reverend Father Peter Ayanbadejo has celebrated Eid-el-Kabir with Muslims at a central mosque in Ogun state
- Photos of the Christian cleric and his Muslim counterparts were shared on social media and Nigerians were impressed
- It should be noted that Muslim faithful in the country celebrated Eid-el-Kabir popularly called Sallah on Tuesday, July 20
Pay Attention: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!
Reverend Father Peter Ayanbadejo has got people talking on social media after celebrating Eid-el-Kabir with Muslims at a central mosque in Ogun Waterside local government area of Ogun state.
Photos of the Christian cleric with his Muslim counterparts were shared on Facebook by The Partner Newspaper, Ijebu-Ode-Ode Diocese.
Reverend Father Ayanbadejo is the dean of Ogbere Catholic Deanery.
In some of the photos, the priest could be seen sitting on a mat in the mosque. He could also be seen taking a group photo with some Muslim faithful.
Many are impressed
Johnpaul Orebanjo said:
"Very nice padre may God accept your act amen through christ our Lord."
Godwin Sunday Alphonsus commented:
"Good one Padre this is one way to let them know God is one and we are his children."
Ademiloye Odunayo Mary wrote:
"Thanks padre."
Prince Pharcoryah Adekola Austin said:
"Nice Step padre."
Video captures traditionalist spraying money on a reverend father in Oba
In other news, a video has emerged on social media in which Eze Uzu Ichida could be seen spraying money on a reverend father in Oba, Anambra state, during the burial ceremony of Obi Cubana's mother, Ezinne Iyiegbu.
The just-concluded burial ceremony was the talk of the town as it turned into a display of wealth amongst Nigerian 'big men'.
Many people on social media couldn't stop talking about the burial ceremony which turned into a celebration of life for the late Iyiegbu.
In a video that was shared by Nigerian artiste and social media influencer Tunde Ednut, the traditionalist sprayed the priest some notes as Igbo song blared from speakers.
Source: Legit