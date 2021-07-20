In the spirit of interreligious dialogue, Reverend Father Peter Ayanbadejo has celebrated Eid-el-Kabir with Muslims at a central mosque in Ogun state

Photos of the Christian cleric and his Muslim counterparts were shared on social media and Nigerians were impressed

It should be noted that Muslim faithful in the country celebrated Eid-el-Kabir popularly called Sallah on Tuesday, July 20

Reverend Father Peter Ayanbadejo has got people talking on social media after celebrating Eid-el-Kabir with Muslims at a central mosque in Ogun Waterside local government area of Ogun state.

Photos of the Christian cleric with his Muslim counterparts were shared on Facebook by The Partner Newspaper, Ijebu-Ode-Ode Diocese.

Reverend Father Peter Ayanbadejo has inspired many people on social media. Photo credit: The Partner Newspaper, Ijebu-Ode Diocese

Reverend Father Ayanbadejo is the dean of Ogbere Catholic Deanery.

In some of the photos, the priest could be seen sitting on a mat in the mosque. He could also be seen taking a group photo with some Muslim faithful.

Many are impressed

Johnpaul Orebanjo said:

"Very nice padre may God accept your act amen through christ our Lord."

Godwin Sunday Alphonsus commented:

"Good one Padre this is one way to let them know God is one and we are his children."

Ademiloye Odunayo Mary wrote:

"Thanks padre."

Prince Pharcoryah Adekola Austin said:

"Nice Step padre."

Video captures traditionalist spraying money on a reverend father in Oba

In other news, a video has emerged on social media in which Eze Uzu Ichida could be seen spraying money on a reverend father in Oba, Anambra state, during the burial ceremony of Obi Cubana's mother, Ezinne Iyiegbu.

The just-concluded burial ceremony was the talk of the town as it turned into a display of wealth amongst Nigerian 'big men'.

Many people on social media couldn't stop talking about the burial ceremony which turned into a celebration of life for the late Iyiegbu.

In a video that was shared by Nigerian artiste and social media influencer Tunde Ednut, the traditionalist sprayed the priest some notes as Igbo song blared from speakers.

