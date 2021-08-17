A reverend father in Ghana could be seen in a video planting a kiss on the mouth of his female students

The unidentified reverend father got people talking on social media after the video was shared on Instagram

Many people on social media who watched the video condemned the act and described it as an abuse

A reverend father in Ghana has got social media talking after planting a kiss on the mouth of his female students.

In a video that was shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, the Christian cleric could be seen on a pulpit kissing the female students.

The reverend father could be seen planting a kiss on his female students.

Source: Instagram

As the kissing was ongoing, the audience jumped up and screamed in excitement.

Legit.ng could not verify the identity of the reverend father as @instablog9ja didn't add many details in the post.

Many react

Nigerians soon flooded the comment section of the post to condemn it, saying it is abuse.

Reacting, an Instagram user with the handle @omoge_drew said:

"Abi Father ti ya were ni. What kind of unholy holy kiss be that?? Even with covid19, shior."

s.y.m.b.e.e.s commented:

"This is abuse especially for the last girl because it was obvious she never wanted it, what kind of rubbish is this?"

@the_adedunni wrote:

"Omo this is so disturbing in every way."

@justverb_ said:

"Not every pastor is a christian."

@futballpunter commented:

"Eweeeee! Father must be harvesting them behind closed doors. No be only plant kiss."

Reverend father celebrates Sallah with Muslims in mosque

In other news, a Reverend Father Peter Ayanbadejo has got people talking on social media after celebrating Eid-el-Kabir with Muslims at a central mosque in Ogun Waterside local government area of Ogun state.

Photos of the Christian cleric with his Muslim counterparts were shared on Facebook by The Partner Newspaper, Ijebu-Ode-Ode Diocese.

Reverend Father Ayanbadejo is the dean of Ogbere Catholic Deanery.

In some of the photos, the priest could be seen sitting on a mat in the mosque. He could also be seen taking a group photo with some Muslim faithful.

