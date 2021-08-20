A Nigerian lecturer has stirred massive reactions on social media after he was captured multitasking

A male lecturer has been receiving praises on social media following his kind gesture to a student who came to class with a child.

In a short video shared by @instablog9ja on Instagram, the lecturer was seen playing a motherly role as he carried the baby of a student while he lectured.

The kind lecturer played the role of the kid's mum Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @instablog9ja, naijaloaded.com

The unidentified Delta State University lecturer, Abraka would pat the child at the back, a way of keeping the kid calm.

He dictated notes to the students while paced back and forth.

Social media users praise the lecturer

Many people hailed the academic as a model for other lecturers. Others took a swipe at lecturers who bark at students that come to class with kids to exit the premises with their children.

@newbornbaby01 said:

''Na this kind lecturer we dey pray for. No be the one wey go send you commot if pikin dey cry.''

@justsmith1a wrote:

''My Lecturer then Kene George will shout and shout until the kid gets so scared and stop crying.''

@doyindc stated:

''Awn this can never happen in mapoly swrs iya alakija go still abuse the person join say she no get future.''

@gidibab007 commented:

"Funny enough I can only remember AUSTINO..The rest lecturers na KALI WALI."

