A Nigerian police officer has sparked mixed reactions after a video of him preaching the gospel went viral

The officer of the law was seen dressed in uniform as he carried out the act on a busy road in Aba, Abia state

Many people have frowned at the act of the officer describing him as doing the right thing at the wrong time

A video making the rounds has shown a policeman preaching the gospel in uniform.

The unidentified Nigerian officer defied the downpour to carry out the task.

In a video shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, the man mounted a speaker and had a microphone in hand as he paced back and forth while speaking in a loud tone.

The incident was said to have taken place at a busy road in Aba, Abia state.

The police officer urged his listeners to accept the way of the Lord.

Mixed reactions trial the video

@malikedeking said:

"This is unprofessional tho. I’m not saying preaching or winning soul is bad. But there is time for everything."

@mrbrosaf wrote:

"In as much as he's doing the right thing but I don't think he's supposed to do that while on duty. He's doing the right thing at the wrong time. He may be fired and God may not stop it. Even the Bible says in Prov. 4:7 : Wisdom is the principal thing; therefore get wisdom: and with all thy getting get understanding."

@honeyb_wiggyz commented:

"Abeg na only gospel police I won dey see road more police should join abeg."

@whitishbrown_cj remarked:

"As money no dey for checking point again make him collect offering na."

Another police officer seen preaching the gospel

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about a video of a police officer preaching in uniform.

The young officer was preaching salvation through Christ Jesus as the source of true prosperity, safety, and wealth, The Cable reports.

He proclaimed that unless people come to Christ and abandon their evil ways, they cannot experience victory.

Speaking with a microphone, the gallant-looking policeman declared that whoever is a follower of God must depart from all sorts of evil.

