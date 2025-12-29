Tunisia coach Sami Trabelsi has shared what transpired between himself and Victor Osimhen during the AFCON 2025

The Super Eagles striker was shown a yellow card after scoring Nigeria's first goal against the Carthage Eagles on December 27

The former Napoli forward will miss the Round of 16 if he is shown another yellow card against Uganda on Tuesday, December 30

Tunisia's coach, Sami Trabelsi, has explained why referee Boubou Traore issued a yellow card to Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen after he scored against his side at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Osimhen led Nigeria to a 3-2 victory over the Carthage Eagles in their second match at the Complexe Sportif de Fes.

The Galatasaray star struggled in Nigeria's opening match against the Tafia Stars of Tunisia, failing to find the back of the net despite several attempts, including a goal that was ruled out for offside.

After missing multiple opportunities in the early stages against Tunisia, Osimhen finally opened the scoring in the 44th minute, connecting with Ademola Lookman’s cross from the left flank.

Nigeria doubled their lead five minutes into the second half as captain Wilfred Ndidi headed home a corner from Atalanta winger Lookman.

In the 66th minute, Osimhen turned provider, laying a pass for Lookman, who dazzled the defender before scoring with a powerful left-footed shot, per ESPN.

The Carthage Eagles responded in the 75th minute through defender Montassar Talbi, who headed in Hannibal Mejbri’s free kick. Ali Abdi then converted a penalty in the 89th minute following a handball by Bright Osayi-Samuel, confirmed by VAR, per Al Jazeera.

It was disrespectful - Trabelsi

Tunisia coach Sami Trabelsi has expressed his reservations about Victor Osimhen’s conduct during the match against Nigeria.

According to OwnGoal, Trabelsi revealed that he had a conversation with the Galatasaray forward after the incident.

The 2011 African Nations Championship (CHAN) winner explained that Osimhen believed he was attempting to influence the referee’s decision.

The CS Sfaxien legend added that Victor Osimhen’s gesture towards him was disrespectful. He said:

“I don’t know, I think he thought I was speaking to the referee too much or trying to influence the referee, which wasn’t the case. I didn’t respond to it, but it was disrespectful."

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen ended his seven-game goal drought against the Carthage Eagles with a header in the 44th minute, before running past the opposition’s technical area and pointing his fingers at the coach.

Osimhen’s gesture drew the ire of referee Boubou Traore, who subsequently showed him his first yellow card of the tournament.

