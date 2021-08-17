The sixth edition of the Big Brother Nigeria show has no doubt entertained fans and some housemates in particular have continued to cause a buzz on social media by remaining on people’s lips.

The latest BBNaija edition which is tagged Shine Ya Eye seems to have also stayed true to its name going by the things that have gone down on the show.

One of the housemates, Pere, has made headlines a number of times for many interesting reasons.

BBNaija star Pere gets people talking on social media. Photos: @pereegbiofficial

Source: Instagram

The 36-year-old housemate’s strong personality hasn’t gone unnoticed by fans and it has rubbed off on them in different ways.

Today, Legit.ng will shine the spotlight on arguably one of the most-talked about housemates on the sixth edition of the show, Pere, and the different times he got people talking on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

1. Wild card:

At the start of the show, two housemates were made wild cards and this realization troubled the rest of them for the whole week. Interestingly, Pere was one of them, and he did a good job at keeping the scent off him to avoid being evicted. However, this seemed to be the start of the trust issues the housemates had with him in the house.

2. Head of House:

During the housemates’ third week stay in the house, Pere emerged as the Head of House after winning their board game and the rest of the co-stars on the show saw a different side to him. The housemates already anticipated that his tenure will be an interesting ‘regime’.

3. Emblem speech:

Pere had numerous people on social media either cringing or being amused after he gave an interesting speech about possessing the emblem of authority. The young man did this as he addressed housemates after Queen’s altercation with Maria. According to him, they should not disrespect the ‘emblem of authority’ on his neck as the Head of House.

4. Fight with Whitemoney:

Pere no doubt lost a lot of fans after his fight with one of arguably the most loved housemate on the show, Whitemoney. A number of internet users described it as bullying especially because Pere had talked to his co-star like a little child while making a move as if to remove his belt. The whole altercation was described as condescending by fans of the show.

5. Removing Whitemoney from kitchen:

During Pere’s time as Head of House, he was seen on different occasions instigating other housemates against Whitemoney as he tried to conspire with them to remove him from the kitchen. According to him, Whitemoney was using the kitchen as his strategy.

Interestingly, the other housemates did not seem keen on taking over Whitemoney’s kitchen role and there was a huge difference after he was forcefully removed from the duty.

Some internet users were happy with the development and said WM needed to rest while others learn to cook for themselves.

Interesting.

Big Brother gives Maria secret task to 'evict' two housemates

Things on the BBNaija show recently took an interesting turn after Big Brother added a new twist to it using the Head of House, Maria.

Big Brother informed Maria that there would be no nominations, votes or evictions. However, she is to keep the eviction part of things a secret.

Biggie then told the HOH that she has been given a task to convince the rest of the housemates that she would be the one to evict two housemates at the end of the week.

Source: Legit Nigeria