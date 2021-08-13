BBNaija Head of House Pere has got Nigerians talking on social media after a clip of him in the kitchen was spotted

Pere was seen looking for noodles to eat and water to drink but couldn't find any as he searched different cupboards

Boma then came in to tell him that since Whitemoney stopped cooking, other housemates have been keeping food for themselves

Head of House Pere may have to reconsider his decision about asking Whitemoney to stop cooking for the other housemates. This was after he made a discovery about food and even water in the kitchen.

BBNaija: Boma tells Pere about housemates hiding food. Photos: @BigBrotherNaijaHouse

Source: Instagram

Pere discovers housemates are hiding food

In a video spotted on Facebook, Yousef was seen eating on the dining table when Pere entered the kitchen. The Head of House was obviously looking for something as he was searching different cupboards.

While he was searching, Boma came in and Pere told him there is no water and noodles. Pere went on to tell Boma that there were a lot of noodles in the house but he couldn't find any. He then came to the conclusion that the other housemates are hiding food.

Boma agreed with Pere's observation. According to Boma, since Whitemoney stopped cooking, some of the housemates eat the food that is meant for a lot more people.

Boma noted that he has wanted to call Pere's attention to the matter.

Watch them speak below:

Nigerians laugh at Pere

Ahm Amanda Mary:

"Wahala for who no see food to chop and Double wahala for who pursue d main cook commot for kitchen. Commander Pere u never see something, u go soon start to dey find foodstuffs no be only food."

Moji Sola:

"omg. No water? Yousef look am like mumu na your brothers dey supply water here abi. Who deyyyyyy? Mazi Whitemoney all the way. Hunger go finish you gen pere. na few days remain for you Sha."

Sonia Chris:

"Two days to change of power. We moveeeee."

Egan Regina:

"I can't stop laughing. .......Pere u think say u wise, ur mumu no too much bro."

Athiè Simathi Mamgcina AmaDlomo:

"I can't stop laughing."

Cooking is not my strategy

Legit.ng earlier reported that Whitemoney said he loves to make people happy.

According to the BBNaija star, making people happy is his life's purpose. He, however, noted that not everyone will like him for that.

He said,

"Most people think that the food thing is a strategy. I don't like people being hungry, I came out from hunger. I don't like waiting for food, I like food waiting for me. Cooking and cleaning is not a strategy for me."

