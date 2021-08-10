BBNaija’s Shine Ya Eye Head of House, Pere, said he’s no longer comfortable with seeing Whitemoney all the time in the kitchen

Confiding in Maria in the course of a private conversation between them, Pere accused Whitemoney of using cooking as a strategy

The Head of House, however, said he cooks but has not cooked so far since the show started because he doesn’t want to have a problem with his fellow housemates

Pere, the third week’s Head of House of the ongoing BBNaija Shine Ya Eye edition, has expressed his displeasure with Whitemoney.

In chitchat with Maria, his deputy HOH, Pere said he is committed to frustrating Whitemoney out of the kitchen.

Revealing why he’s putting Maria in charge of the kitchen duty during his reign as Head of House, Pere explained that it is not logical to see Whitemoney in the kitchen all the time.

According to him, the Anambra indigene is taking advantage of always cooking as a strategy at the detriment of other housemates.

Pere said:

“I’m against the idea of one person cooking for everybody for the entire stay. It’s not logical because that creates a ‘you all would need me’ or ‘you all have to need me’ mentality, which is very detrimental. It is horrible and I don’t like that."

Responding to him, Maria defended Whitemoney, saying if that is his strategy, it shouldn’t be a problem for Pere.

Pere insisted that Maria’s defense of him is why he will do everything possible to keep him out of the kitchen, as he said he also cooks.

Fans react

Pere’s displeasure with Whitemoney's cooking on the show attracted reactions from fans and BBNaija viewers, who took to social media to express their opinions.

Read some of the reactions below:

Chioma.okafor.75491856:

“This guy is just intimidated by white money.”

Blessed_midey:

“Even white money know that pere is right.”

Pee_tyra

“Ds Pere has said too much he needs to be evicted next.”

Freda_shima:

“So white money can say stuffs about pere right, but when pere says stuff about white money na hate. All of una dey mad.”

Callme_prettyivy:

“Pere is right . It’s white money strategy even Mami wey born pikin then d tire for cook for them morning afternoon evening.”

Precious_obbi:

“But u will still lick plate and lick your hand when he cooks. Anupam. Did he stop anybody from cooking? Isi ewu.”

Yvonneony:

“Exactly my thought i dnt get how and why one person wld be cooking every meal for housemates like is he their slave even Jesus Christ is not that nice.”

Pere emerges head of house

For the third week of the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye show, Pere emerged as the Head of House.

Pere, who was nominated for eviction, escaped making his way out of the house following his emergence as new head of house.

Fans celebrated him on social media with kind words.

