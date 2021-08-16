Newly installed Head of House on BBNaija show, Maria, was recently given an interesting task by Big Brother

Maria was told that there would be no evictions during the upcoming live show but it is to be kept secret from other housemates

The HOH was instructed to tell her co-stars that will be given the power to evict the two housemates who least impress her during the week

Things on the BBNaija show recently took an interesting turn after Big Brother added a new twist to it using the Head of House, Maria.

Maria was made to choose her Deputy HOH and she selected Boma. She was then called into the Diary Room to be given instructions.

Big Brother informed Maria that there would be no nominations, votes or evictions. However, she is to keep the eviction part of things a secret.

Big Brother gives Maria secret task, to tell housemates that she has power to evict. Photos: @mariachikebenjamin, @bigbronaija

Source: Instagram

Biggie then told the HOH that she has been given a task to convince the rest of the housemates that she would be the one to evict two housemates at the end of the week.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Maria was told to convince her co-stars that she would have a scoring system for ranking them and that the two who least impress her would be sent home.

See the video below:

Maria later proceeded to the main lounge to start off her task as she informed the other housemates that she will be the one to evict two of them during the next live show.

Interestingly, the housemate shed tears as she informed her co-stars of the ‘eviction power’ she had been given.

See the clip below:

Internet users react to Maria’s interesting task

A number of internet users were amused by the new twist introduced to the show and they expressed themselves on social media.

Some of them were quick to note that Maria and Queen were not on the best of terms and wondered how Queen would play the game to avoid being ‘sent home’.

Others also noted Maria's acting skills and praised her for it.

Read some of their comments below:

Dyn_nma:

"The fact that she is lieing to them and crying Nah!!! Maria is just one of a Kind."

Chiblue0202:

"Maria fake tears made me cry …… dam*n this girl is a good actress ."

Oyinkansolarr:

"Thank God biggie told her not to turn them to slaves , if not na military regime pro max ."

Ms_teewealth:

"Maria just won my heart with the way she delivered big brother message."

Kv_by_kelvin_:

"Queen will be shaking in her mind, it’s finished ."

Afmstories:

"I don’t want to be queen right now ."

Nellynells__:

"Queen dey reason voluntary exist."

Interesting.

BBNaija's Kayvee breaks record, gains over 40k social media followers within an hour after withdrawal from show

Recall that it was earlier reported that Kayvee had withdrawn from the season six edition of the show to take care of his health.

Kayvee’s social media presence also seemed to have been greatly impacted by his exit from the show. Just within an hour of the announcement of his withdrawal, his pages started to grow in leaps and bounds.

The young man gained over 40,000 followers in just an hour after leaving the BBNaija show, thereby breaking a record.

Source: Legit.ng