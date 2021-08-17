The Big Brother Naija housemates played a game that involved asking question about one person from the other

Pere confronted Whitemoney and tried to force him to reveal the question he asked about him to the surprise of everyone present

Maria called a meeting between them and during the course of settling their issue, Pere disclosed that he knew Whiemoney never liked him from the start of the game

It would seem that Pere is still mad and has not gotten over the fact that Whitemoney guessed that he was a wild card

The Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye show keeps getting interesting by the days as housemates are finally showing their true colours.

Pere and Whitemoney have been on shaky grounds and from the look of things, whatever little relationship left between them has hit a solid rock.

Recall, that at the beginning of the show, Biggie revealed that there were two wild cards in the house and urged the housemates to fish them out.

The beginning

The housemates had played a game where questions were asked about one person fro the other, and as Whitemoney and others chilled after, Pere swooped in.

To the surprise of the other housemates, the former HOH demanded to know what Whitemoney asked about him.

Pere spoke to Whitemoney in an intimidating and condescending manner which sparked reactions.

Maria calls for settlement

The argument almost escalated into a fight as Pere provoked Whitemoney with his confrontation, the new Head of House, Maria had to call them for a settlement.

Pere in his statement insisted that Whitemoney knew he was the wild card before the show which in his opinion fueled his animosity for him (Pere).

According to the actor, Whitemoney didn't reveal the secret to the house because it would have been suspicious.

He even claimed that while everyone was excited to get into the house and exchanged pleasanteries, Whitemoney was uneasy and avoided his eyes.

In a reply to him, Whitemoney found the accusation funny and noted that when the show ends, the truth will be revealed.

He insisted that his entrance in the house wasn't as Pere painted it because he was glad to have finally made it after trying four times.

The entrepreneur also disclosed that he had no idea Pere was the wild card because he had no idea who he was before the house.

Whitemoney also expressed disappointment over the fact that Pere thinks he is too dumb to have figured the wild cards out.

Reactions

Marh_moyo03

"Attention Seeker, that drama wasn't necessary at all he was shouting like a 5yrs old Uncle rest abeg save your energy."

Pharmwendy:

"Why is this wildcard thing even an issue?"

The_lummy:

"Even if WhiteMoney knew you were the wild card, coming at him at the slightest chance is not the way to go bro, you’re supposed to actually keep your enemies closer but your narcissistic self is too silly to come up with a better game plan."

__adesua:

"He's the one who has something against white money yet he's saying that White money does."

Bree.oreva:

"This guy is beyond delusional. Is he hearing himself?"

Naturallyziny:

"Pere came here to do army. Rubbish and ingredients."

Mitchelle_maria:

"Omoooo… this is wrong on all levels"

