The senior special assistant on media and publicity to the president, Garba Shehu, has confirmed that Muhammadu Buhari is in isolation

The presidential spokesperson disclosed that the isolation measure has not hindered the president from carrying out his duties

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has urged Nigerian citizens to take precautionary measures over rising COVID-19 cases

The presidency has disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari who recently returned from the United Kingdom would end his mandatory isolation on Wednesday, August 18.

According to The Sun, the disclosure was made known by the president’s senior special assistant on media and publicity, Garba Shehu.

He stated that as part of the COVID-19- protocol measures, all documents coming to the president are screened and sanitised with specialised equipment before and after they reach him.

The aide said:

‘’The president is truly isolating as required following international travel.

“During this period, which ends on Wednesday, he will be attending to urgent and critical documents.’’

According to The Tribune, Shehu explained that the president had to self-isolate as a precautionary measure required of all international travellers arriving in Nigeria in case they had been exposed to COVID-19.

