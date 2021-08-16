Ex-military president, General Ibrahim Babangida, has expressed his views concerning the June 12, 1993, presidential election

According to reports, General Babangida stated that the annulment of the election was for the overall interest of Nigeria

The ex-Nigerian leader blamed his decision on the need to prevent a coup in the country

Minna, Niger - Former head of state, General Ibrahim Babangida has expressed his views on the annulled June 12, 1993, presidential election.

Channels TV reports that the annulment of the election was in the general interest of Nigeria.

June 12 Annulment: I did the right thing in the general interest of Nigeria- Babangida. Photo credit: @Naibin PDP

Source: Facebook

Speaking during an interview on Channels television’s Newsnight programme on Monday, August 16, the ex-military president blamed his decision on the need to prevent a coup in the country.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“It’s a decision we took. I had to take that decision, I did that to the best of my knowledge, in the interest of the country.

Earlier in August, Babangida revealed that if he had not annulled the election, a coup d’etat would have occurred. The revelation stirred criticism from some Nigerians, including Afenifere, the Yoruba socio-cultural group, the Cable report indicates.

Babangida explained that his intention was for the poll to hold in November 1993, after the interim government headed by Ernest Shonekan.

According to him, the agreement reached by politicians and groups was for the same set of contestants to recontest in the scheduled polls.

Babangida stated that the citizens complained that they were tired of elections, thus paving the way for Sani Abacha who ruled the nation for five years.

The poll, which is considered as Nigeria’s fairest election, was keenly contested between the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) Moshood Abiola and Bashir Tofa of the National Republican Convention (NRC).

The SDP flagbearer, known as MKO Abiola, was believed to be in the lead in becoming the country’s next president before the election was annulled by Babangida who cited irregularities at the time.

Former head of state, IBB reveals what Nigeria needs to survive

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported ex-military president General Ibrahim Babangida, said that Nigeria’s unity should be strengthened rather than negotiated.

It was reported that the call for secession, especially from the southern part of the country, has taken the centre stage of discourse in recent times.

The ex-Nigerian leader stated that those agitating for secession do not understand the importance of unity among different ethnic groups.

Source: Legit