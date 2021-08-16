The presidency has cleared the air on why President Buhari visited the APC national leader, Bola Tinubu, in London

Femi Adesina, a presidential spokesman, said the president’s visit to Tinubu was a show of goodwill after the report on his health and not politically inclined

The presidential spokesman said the president would not support any aspirant for the 2023 election without the APC’s affirmation

FCT, Abuja - The special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, has cleared the air on President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Thursday, August 12, in London.

Adesina hinted that the visit was not a show of support for the former Lagos state governor ahead of the 2023 presidential election, The Punch reports.

The newspaper stated that Femi Adesina while speaking on Channels Television explained that Buhari’s visitation was a show of goodwill following reports on the APC chieftain’s health.

He made it clear that President Buhari would not support any aspirant for the 2023 presidential election without APC’s affirmation.

The presidential spokesman reiterated that the purpose of the meeting was all about goodwill and best wishes.

He said:

“Yes, that meeting actually happened but it is all about goodwill and best wishes."

Commenting further on whether the visit was politically inclined, Adesina said:

“The president still has two years less three months in his tenure of office. So, for him to start supporting somebody now will just be like jumping the gun and you know that president Buhari will never do that."

Reuben Abati reports that after attending the global education summit on financing global partnership for education, the president had stayed back in London to see his doctors and returned to the country on Friday, August 13.

And before leaving London, he visited Tinubu who is also alleged to be on a medical trip to London.

