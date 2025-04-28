Anambra: Key Stakeholder Speaks as Gunmen Fatally Attack Peter Obi's Ally's Community
- Unknown gunmen stormed Amesi community in Augusta local government area of Anambra State, killing one person and destroying properties
- The community was set in disarray as a result of the incident
- President General of the community, Oscar Ezechukwu, confirmed the development to Legit.ng correspondent
Unidentified gunmen have attacked Amesi community in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, the hometown of Mr. Valentine Ozigbo, an ally of Peter Obi and former governorship candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State.
The attack resulted in the destruction of the town hall, the burning of cars, and the killing of one person.
It is the first time criminals are operating in the state after a long period of calm following the launch of Operation Udo Ga-Achi by the Anambra State governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo.
When a Legit.ng correspondent visited the scene of the attack, it was found that the attackers burnt at least three vehicles and two motorcycles, in addition to killing one person.
The identity of the slain victim had not yet been officially released as of the time of filing this report.
The President General of the community, Engr. Ezechukwu Oscar, confirmed the development in a telephone conversation with the Legit.ng correspondent, although he stated that he was out of town at the time of the incident.
Source: Legit.ng
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng
Mokwugo Solomon (Anambra State Correspondent) Anambra's regional correspondent Mokwugwo Solomon is an Editor, Investigative Journalist, and Media Consultant, with a wealth of experience spanning 17 years. He bagged his B/Ed degree in English Education from University of Abuja, now Yakubu Gowon University. After 17 years in various areas of journalism, Mokwugwo Solomon is now the Correspondent of Legit.ng in Anambra State, Nigeria, where he applies his expertise to provide incisive coverage of events. Contact him at: mokwugwosolomon@gmail.com OR: +2348063831036.