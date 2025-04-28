Unknown gunmen stormed Amesi community in Augusta local government area of Anambra State, killing one person and destroying properties

The community was set in disarray as a result of the incident

President General of the community, Oscar Ezechukwu, confirmed the development to Legit.ng correspondent

Unidentified gunmen have attacked Amesi community in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, the hometown of Mr. Valentine Ozigbo, an ally of Peter Obi and former governorship candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State.

The attack resulted in the destruction of the town hall, the burning of cars, and the killing of one person.

It is the first time criminals are operating in the state after a long period of calm following the launch of Operation Udo Ga-Achi by the Anambra State governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo.

When a Legit.ng correspondent visited the scene of the attack, it was found that the attackers burnt at least three vehicles and two motorcycles, in addition to killing one person.

The identity of the slain victim had not yet been officially released as of the time of filing this report.

The identity of the slain individual is yet to be determined.

The President General of the community, Engr. Ezechukwu Oscar, confirmed the development in a telephone conversation with the Legit.ng correspondent, although he stated that he was out of town at the time of the incident.

