The housemates on the BBNaija show have continued to wow fans with their detective skills as they try to discover the wild cards among them

Big Brother made things more interesting for the housemates after revealing to the Head of House, Peace, that the wild cards were called consecutively to the Diary Room

The housemates have now continued to make wild guesses and still seem far from correctly guessing the two housemates in question

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

BBNaija season six housemates have continued to suspect their fellow stars in a bid to discover the wild cards. This came to a head after Biggie gave the Head of House an interesting clue.

The BBNaija Shine Ya Eye edition started out with a twist after Big Brother revealed to the housemates that there were two wild cards among them.

The instruction was for the remaining housemates to get to know the others well enough and discover who the wild cards are. According to Biggie, if they are able to do that, the wild cards would be sent home during the eviction show.

Housemates discuss how to discover the wild cards. Photos: @bigbronaija

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Biggie gives the housemates a clue

Big Brother revealed to HOH Peace that the wild cards were called into the diary session one after the other.

Peace delivered this message to the others and they suggested that the rest of the housemates sit according to how they were called in.

However, they did not seem to have a lot of success with this method.

See the videos below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Housemates discuss who the wild cards could be

Some other group of housemates, Arin, Cross, Peace, Jackie B and Nini, all converged somewhere else to discuss who they thought it could be.

Arin strongly believed that Beatrice was the wild card and said she was resistant to their suggestions on finding the person out.

See the video below:

Fans react to housemate’s wild card search

Read some of the reactions of internet users to the wild card search below:

Donpauloo88:

"Pere is loose guarding I swear."

Donpauloo88:

"Shey make we tell them ."

Mashaun_brainard:

"This girl go open her yansh herself the way she Dey do."

Interesting.

Maria and Pere revealed as wild cards

Much to the surprise of several people, two housemates of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye edition, Maria and Pere, have been identified as the wildcards.

On Thursday evening, July 29, Maria and Pere were called into the Diary Room by Big Brother where it was revealed that they were the Wild Cards.

However, it gets even more interesting as neither Pere nor Maria is aware that the other is the second wild card.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit.ng