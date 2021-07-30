Shine Ya Eyes housemate, Whitemoney, has revealed that he knew who the real wild cards were in the house

Recall that Pere and Maria were unveiled as the real wild cards but the majority of the housemates voted Jaypaul and Liquorose

Following the end of the live show, Whitemoney made it known to both wildcards that he knew about them but didn't say anything

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eyes housemates experienced a huge shocker during the Sunday live show when the true wild cards were unveiled.

However, while many of the housemates got it wrong, Whitemoney has revealed that he knew Maria and Pere were the real wild cards but felt no one would believe him.

I knew you were a wild card - Whitemoney tells Maria

After the show, Whitemoney is seen telling Maria in the locker room that he knew about her but was certain that she wasn't going to leave the house.

"I knew that even if I tell people that it's you (Maria), most people would not believe. I knew that you guys were not going because everyone was just focused on Liquorose and Jaypaul so I had to go with Liquorose, he said."

Watch video below:

I didn't want to give Maria up - Whitemoney

In another clip, the housemates are seated in the garden, discussing the wild card issue. Whitemoney talks about how he had figured out Pere was a wild card long before he thought of Maria as the other.

Whitemoney who voted Pere and Liqourose as the wild card explained that he purposely put Liquorose up because he didn't want to give up Maria.

However, it appears Maria wasn't buying it and took offence to what she believes is Whitemoney's dishonesty.

Watch the clip below:

Wild cards unveiled

The first possible eviction of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eyes season took a completely different turn as housemates failed to discover the two wildcards planted among them

Recall that earlier in the week, Big Brother had given the entire house a task to get to know one another and discover those who are the wild cards in the process.

Well, as the housemates awaited the live eviction show hosted by Ebuka, Big Brother summoned them all to the lounge and announced the nomination process for possible wild cards.

