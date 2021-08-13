Big Brother has served the first major punishment of the season but luckily it wasn’t a strike as many had expected

Maria was barred from the exclusive HOH lounge for wrongfully inviting fellow female housemates Peace, Liquorose

However, Big Brother also made it clear that the Shine Ya Eyes ladies are to share in the punishment with Maria

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Maria, has received the first major punishment of the season from Biggie.

Shortly after the housemates finished a task presentation, Biggie summoned Maria and asked her to fetch the house rule book.

Maria, Pere and Liquorose from HOH exclusive lounge for 2 weeks. Photo: @peaceogor/@mariachikebenjamin/@liquorose

Source: Instagram

Upon her arrival, he instructed Maria to read a paragraph explaining the rules as it concerns access to the Head of House (HOH) exclusive lounge.

After reading the paragraph, Big Brother queried Maria for giving Peace and Liquorose access into the lounge even though she didn’t have the power to invite them.

This was followed by Biggie making it clear that she would be barred from the lounge for a total of two weeks, even if she emerges as HOH or deputy during the duration.

Biggie also made it clear that Peace and Liquorose are to share the punishment with Maria.

Watch a clip below:

Social media users react to Biggie's verdict

The punishment for infringement stirred different reactions from viewers of the show.

Read some of their comments below:

assuchinycouture22 said:

"nice one. At list she is safe from pere's advances."

brilliantine8shape said:

"The ban was sponsored by Abeg."

tumijay_official said:

"But I thought they said that she can invite whoever she wants to the hoh room na so y did they now ban them."

__p.i.p.i__ said:

"See what busy body caused but then again shes free from peres disturbances."

