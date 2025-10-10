A Nigerian lady's hilarious WhatsApp conversation with her father cracked everyone up after it surfaced on X

The chat showed the indirect method her smart father used in requesting for data from her at different times

Netizens who came across the chat on the X app found it really funny, and they started their opinions in the comments

A Nigerian lady's recent WhatsApp chat with her father caught the attention of many social media users.

The chat showed her father's creative way of asking for data, leaving many netizens in stitches.

Lady shares dad's funny way of requesting data from her. Photo credit: @moyoursco/X.

Source: Twitter

Funny dad requests for data from daughter

The lady, identified by the handle @moyoursco on X, shared screenshots of the conversation, accompanied by a funny caption.

Her father had asked for help with his phone's expired data, feigning confusion about what it meant.

He mentioned his phone was showing data has expired and wondered what they meant by that. The funny man went on to appeal to his daughter to help him challenge MTN to restore his data, and hoped she understood.

"Can you believe it? My phone is showing data has expired. Imagine, what do they mean by that? What can we do now? It appears you help me challenge MTN to restore my data. I hope you understand," he said.

Lady posts her funny conversation with her father who requested for data. Photo credit: @moyoursco/X.

Source: Twitter

Days later, her father sent another message that conveyed his request indirectly as usual.

He mentioned that his phone was 'suffocating' and needed fresh air, which was actually a request for 'fresh data'.

In his words:

"Calvary greetings. My phone is suffocating, it needs fresh air. Sorry, fresh data. I will drop something in your kolo."

Sharing the chat online, the funny daughter expressed her surprise at her father's funny way of requesting for things.

"My Dad never ceases to amaze me😂," she said.

Reactions as lady shares chat with dad

Many Nigerians took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the chat.

Juhard01 said:

"Yor yor" !!?? It's your fault Daddy sounds like that. Keep teaching him gen z slangs."

Olakunle said:

"I think the whole weirdness fathers cannot exhibit outside they tends to exhibit it with the female child most times. It's a beautiful thing."

Marcelo Prince said:

"Which Kain king James version of begging be this. Anyways na em right. Send data joor !"

Mrs Sanni said:

"Lol Na that “upload and put your caption” Make me know say na you dey teach daddy bad things."

Mayordev said:

"Your dad dey use "omo" nothing you wan tell me ur papa na Gen z."

Esta Taiwo said:

"Your dad is very funnyyyy. Wdym challenge mtn."

Titolope asked:

"Was he a retired football player?"

See the post below:

Lady posts chat with dad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared the hilarious voice note that her father sent to her after giving him an update about her ex-boyfriend.

According to the lady, she told her father that her ex-boyfriend wanted to reconcile with her, but her father was not having it at all.

Source: Legit.ng