A Nigerian lady who boarded a public bus to an undisclosed location has shared her hilarious experience during the journey

In a hilarious post, she said the driver stopped at a fuel station but a particular attendant insisted on not selling to him

As they headed out of the fuel station, the driver later explained to his passengers why the attendant refused to attend to him

A funny drama ensued at a fuel station when a bus driver encountered an unexpected situation while trying to fill up his tank.

One of the passengers shared the full story on X where it quickly went viral and garnered massive reactions from netizens.

Bus driver encounters ex at fuel station

Florad_xplorer, the passenger who brought the gist online, explained that the bus driver had stopped to refuel, but one attendant refused to attend to him.

The attendant's decision left the passengers raging and wondering why an attendant would refuse to attend to a customer.

However, as the bus left the fuel station, the driver addressed his passengers, and explained the situation.

He disclosed that the attendant's behaviour was motivated by personal reasons, as they were both in a relationship that later crashed.

Sharing the story on X, the female passenger said:

"Fuel attendant refuse to sell fuel to my bus driver. Angrily, she said "oga go to the next pump. Everyone was so pissed except the bus driver. Na driver later disclose that she is his ex. Na later I laugh o. Infact everybody burst laugh when driver told us she is his ex."

Reactions as driver meets ex at fuel station

Nigerians reacted to the story in the comments section.

Ola Adua said:

"The driver suppose wait and watch want will happen to him if he doesn’t move, she can burn him alive."

Rasheed Rants said:

"We don’t live in the same country, so it makes sense guess. If that happed here in London, the driver would have lost his job."

No Bad PR said:

"If my bus no enter filling station after loading omo I am probably being kidnapped mhen!"

Xbit said:

"Have you not entered commercial bus before? is it today you see bus driver drive to filling station to fill their tanks while their passengers are in the bus?"

Solii said:

"I’m this petty. The fact that he wasn’t pissed shows that he does it often and enjoys taunting her."

Pascal Bornstunner said:

"She deserves to be sacked, Emotions before business, Regardless, business first before emotions. Probably, the guy was stirring the pot she hadn't gotten over what transpired between them, the guy na werey, If her management is a strict one and saw what happened, I doubt she would retain her job."

Sweet Boy reacted:

"What a combo it was. He must have been enjoying extra fuel at some point."

Dr Zoe said:

"That is why we should learn how to mind our business."

Mofolohunzo reacted:

"Hmmmmm. Seems I should come and learn about the her dark arts she’s so real and I Stan with her."

Sweet boy added:

"What a combo it was he must have been enjoying extra fuel at some point."

