Fast-rising singer Owodunni Ibrahim, better known as Primeboy and a close friend of the late Ilerioluwa Aloba (Mohbad), has dragged Mohbad's father, Joseph Aloba, online.

In a voice note addressed to Joseph Aloba, Primeboy claimed that the singer's father had collected over N200 million from the public.

He referred to the people who donated as innocent parents, expressing disappointment that they gave money not because they knew Joseph Aloba but because of the love they had for his late son, Mohbad.

Primeboy makes allegations about Joseph Aloba

Primeboy further alleged that with the N200 million raised, Joseph Aloba used the funds to build a house, buy a car, and "flex" with the remaining money.

In the voice note, Primeboy also accused Mohbad's father of using charms on him, claiming that he had seen the charms that were allegedly sent to him.

He also accused Aloba of carrying charms under his clothes when he came to court. Primeboy went on to call Aloba a wicked man with a dark heart, and accused him of moving on easily after his son's death.

Primeboy speaks about his father, Mohbad

He even questioned what Aloba had been telling his father, hinting that Joseph Aloba might be trying to destroy his life as well.

Primeboy also stated that his own father would never allow Aloba to destroy his son's life.

Speaking about his late friend, Primeboy reflected on Mohbad's life, saying that when the singer was alive, they were very close. He noted that Mohbad often ate at his house, and they spent a lot of time together.

He proudly mentioned that Mohbad's success was partly due to his support, saying that if he were a bad person, he wouldn’t have helped Mohbad progress in his career.

Primeboy has remained vocal since Mohbad's death, previously calling for an interrogation of Wunmi to help uncover the truth behind the singer's passing.

He also granted an interview to Verydarkman about the last moment he spent with his late friend

How fans reacted to Primeboy's audio

A few people reacted to what Primeboy said about Mohbad's father. Here are comments below:

@datgirldammy commented:

"200m nd yet baba Dey wait make dem give am another money for dna.. now no be wunmi Dey delay DNA nah baba oo."

@sis_miracle wrote:

"You and papa Mohbad love each other."

Prime Boy speaks about Wunmi

Legit.ng had reported that the singer, who is late Mohbad's friend, had queried why Imole didn't open up to his mother or family about what was happening to him.

He said he had a minor argument with the singer, and he wanted to go pick up his things from his house, but his wife prevented him. Prime Boy also claimed some individuals may have employed supernatural or diabolical means on the singer.

