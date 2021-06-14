Tommie Lee's biography: age, children, net worth, where is she from?

Tommie Lee is an American rapper and reality TV star who is popular for her appearance in the reality TV series Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. She made a cameo appearances in the pilot season of the show, and was part of the supporting cast of its fifth season before being promoted to the main cast in season six.

Tommie Lee attends Dutch Atlanta Premiere at AMC Phipps Plaza in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams

Source: Instagram

Tommie has also appeared on other TV shows such as Leave It to Stevie, Love and Hip Hop: New York, and Hollywood Unlocked with Jason Lee Uncensored. Have a look at her biography to find out more details about her personal and career life.

Profile summary

Full name: Atasha Chizzaah Jefferson Moore

Atasha Chizzaah Jefferson Moore Gender: Female

Female Popular as: Tommie Lee

Tommie Lee Date of birth: June 19, 1984

June 19, 1984 Age: 37 years old (as of 2021)

37 years old (as of 2021) Place of birth: Newark, New Jersey, USA

Newark, New Jersey, USA Current residence: New York, USA

New York, USA Zodiac sign: Gemini

Gemini Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Nationality: American

American Famous for: Love & Hip Hop reality TV series

reality TV series Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5 ft 5 in

5 ft 5 in Height in centimetres: 165 cm

165 cm Weight in kilograms: 55 kg

55 kg Weight in lbs: 121 lbs

121 lbs Body measurements in inches: 34-24-42 inches

34-24-42 inches Body measurements in centimetres: 86-60-106 cm

86-60-106 cm Chest size: 34 inches

34 inches Waist size: 24 inches

24 inches Hips size: 42 inches

42 inches Shoe size: 5 US

5 US Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Black

Black Parents: Samantha (mother)

Samantha (mother) Brothers: Rajaysha and Reggie

Rajaysha and Reggie Sisters: Tahaan and Versace

Tahaan and Versace Marital status: Single

Single Children: Samaria and Havalli (daughters)

Samaria and Havalli (daughters) Occupation: Rapper, reality TV star

Rapper, reality TV star Net worth: $200 thousand

Where is Tommie Lee from?

Tommie Lee's real name is Atasha Chizzaah Jefferson Moore. She was born and raised in New Jersey, United States of America. Her father's name is unknown, but her mother's name is Samantha.

She has four siblings: two brothers, Reggie and Rajaysha, and two sisters, Tahaan and Versace. Tommie Lee has a complicated relationship with her sister, Versace.

Tommie holds American nationality and is of the African-American ethnic background.

How old is Tommie from Love and Hip Hop?

She was born on June 19, 1984. As of 2021, Tommie Lee's age is 37 years old. Her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Tommie Lee's Love and Hip Hop career

Tommie Lee attends the 6th annual No Reservations Needed Dinner at Atlanta Mission in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

Before her debut in reality TV, Tommie Lee worked as a concert promoter. She made her first reality TV appearance in 2012 in the series Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. She made a cameo appearance in the show's first season as an attendee at Rasheeda's listening party.

Lee made more regular appearances in season 5 of the reality TV show as the girlfriend of the rapper Scrapp DeLeon.

Tommie on Love and Hip Hop was among the main cast in its season 6. She was among other members of the cast who were upgraded to take up lead roles. The season focused on her adventures surrounding the launch of her wine brand.

Tommie's LHHATL reality TV career hit a rock following her struggles with alcoholism. Her drinking problem led to her firing from the show. She was drunk on set and attacked one of the producers and the security team.

However, she was recalled and appeared on two more episodes, but she was not allowed to drink on set.

Tommie Lee from Love and Hip Hop has also made other appearances in other TV series such as Leave It to Stevie and Love and Hip Hop: New York.

Tommie Lee's children

Who are Tommie Lee's kids? She has two daughters. Tommie Lee's daughters are Samaria and Havalli.

How old are Tommie's kids? The exact date when her daughters were born is not known, however, her older daughter Samaria was born while she was 17 and in prison.

In 2018, TMZ reported that Lee was arrested and faced seven charges for going to her then 11-year-old daughter Havalli's school, slapping her, dragging her down the hall by her hair, and putting her in a locker.

Tommie Lee's height and body measurements

Tommie Lee attends Sip, Shop + Listen for The Crown EP at Philipp Plein in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

She is 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) tall and weighs 55 kgs (121 lbs). Her body measurements are 34-24-42 inches (86-60-106 cm). She has brown eyes and black hair.

Tommie Lee's net worth

According to Wealthy Genius, as of 2021, her net worth is estimated to be around $200 thousand.

Social media

She has built a strong online presence with millions of followers across social media. Tommie Lee's Instagram account, @tommie_ has over 4 million followers.

Tommie Lee's Love and Hip Hop reality TV career has brought her fame and fortune.

