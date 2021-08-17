Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Pere explained that he confronted Whitemoney because he felt the latter spoke ill of him during a whispering game

Speaking with Biggie during a diary session, the former Head of House insisted that Whitemoney is too fake and his bad energy is why they aren’t in talking terms

Pere, however, clarified that he didn’t attempt to bully him during the confrontation, as he said he was only trying to adjust his robe

BBNaija housemate Pere has said he’s not presently on talking terms with Whitemoney due to the negative energy he has.

He made this known during his diary session with Biggie on Tuesday, August 17, where he discussed their recent outburst.

Pere explains what led to his altercation with Whitemoney. Photo Credit: @whitemoney_ @pereegbiofficial

Source: Instagram

Pere tells his own side of the story

It all started when Whitemoney whispered something to Angel during a game that involved asking questions about one another.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Pere suspected that Whitemoney asked Angel questions relating to him, which he didn’t find funny. He, thereafter, confronted him in a controversial manner.

Clarifying insinuations that he bullied Whitemoney during the confrontation that led to the outburst, Pere explained that he didn’t bully him.

Pere revealed that he suspected Whitemoney to have said something demeaning and disrespectful about him, which necessitated the confrontation.

“It’s called a whispering game and a couple of things that were being whispered were very demeaning. Very disrespectful things. When it came to my turn, I kind of wanted to know what was being said. Because when he whispered to Angel, and she whispered to Emmanuel. They didn’t want to tell me what he said… so I stopped playing the game because I insisted on knowing what was whispered,” he explained.

According to Pere, his peers in the Shine Ya Eye house thought he was trying to remove his belt to wipe Whitemoney during the confrontation, which he said was not his intention.

“Apparently, the robe I was wearing was tight, and I had this belt on. I was trying to relieve myself from the belt while trying to know what Whiemoney said,” he added.

The former Head of House, during the diary session, maintained that Whitemoney is faking his personality and he feels intimidated around him.

Responding to Pere, Biggie frowned at the game, as he instructed the former to tell his colleagues in the house that stringent action will be taken against them for not adhering to the house rule that refused them whispering.

Watch him speak below:

Pere insists Whitemoney has issues

Following the Monday altercation, Boma, Saga, and Yousef engaged Pere in a bid to calm him down.

During the engagement, Pere said contrary to the general knowledge about him he's not a villain, adding that Whitemoney has issues.

Saga, however, advised him to stop trying to victimise Whitemoney and quash his differences with him.

Source: Legit