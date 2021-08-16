President-elect of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema, has been congratulated by President Buhari and Olusegun Obasanjo

The two Nigerian leaders also praised the Zambia people for coming out to elect the leader they want

Also, President Edgar Lungu was commended for accepting the outcome of the just concluded election

Following his electoral victory, President Muhammadu Buhari and former president Olusegun Obasanjo have congratulated the president-elect of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema.

Buhari applauded the people of Zambia who came out en masse to exercise their civic rights, voting candidates of their choice.

President Buhari and Obasanjo have congratulated new Zambian president, Hichilema.

Also, the Nigerian president commended President Edgar Lungu for accepting the outcome of the election, Femi Adesina wrote in a statement on Facebook.

Going further, Buhari expressed willingness to work closely with the Zambian president-elect for the peace, development and prosperity of both nations.

In another development, Obasanjo who is also the former chairman of the African Union, Olusegun Obasanjo congratulated Hichilema, Punch Newspaper reports.

He also commended the people of the country for keeping democracy alive.

