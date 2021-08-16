World leaders have been urged by President Muhammadu Buhari to come to the aid of Africa in fighting terrorism

According to the Nigerian president, with the fall of Kabul, Africa has become the new frontline of terror

Meanwhile, President Buhari expressed optimism that Africa would defeat the terrorist wherever they might be

President Muhammadu Buhari has said in an article he penned in the Financial Times of London, that with the United States pullout from Afghanistan and the subsequent fall of Kabul to the Taliban, that Africa has automatically become the new frontline of terror and global militancy.

He, stated that for Africa to defeat the growing terrorism on its soil, it would require more than the United States military aid but the entire world coming together for its sake.

President Buhari has called on world leaders to come and help Africa fight terrorism. Photo: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

Buhari, who also believed that the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, had provided some form of oxygen for insurgents to sustain their hostilities globally, reiterated that, “Africa’s fight against terror is the world’s fight.”

In the article he expressed optimism that Africa would defeat the terrorist, “one highway, one rail link — and one job — at a time.”

Coincidentally, the day the article was published, (yesterday) by the FT, was the day Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, the global hub of America’s terror war, fall to the Taliban.

His words: “Though some believe the war on terror winds down with the US departure from Afghanistan, the threat it was supposed to address burns fiercely on my continent. Africa is the new frontline of global militancy. Yet few expect the outlay expended here to be as great as in Afghanistan. The fight against terrorism begun under the George W. Bush administration was never truly global.

“Despite rising attacks across Africa in the past decade, international assistance has not followed in step. Mozambique is merely the latest African state in danger from terrorism.

“The Sahel remains vulnerable to Boko Haram, 20 years after its formation, and other radical groups. Somalia is in its second decade fighting the equally extreme al-Shabaab. Many African nations are submerged under the weight of insurgency,” he added.

Furthermore, Buhari noted that the Sahel remained vulnerable to Boko Haram, 20 years after the sect’s formation and other radical groups.

He pointed out that Somalia was in its second decade fighting the equally extreme al-Shabaab, just as many African nations have been submerged under the weight of insurgency.

“As Africans, we face our day of reckoning just as some sense the west is losing its will for the fight. It is true that some of our western allies are bruised by their Middle Eastern and Afghan experiences.

