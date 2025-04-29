Science writer David Quammen, who predicted the COVID-19 pandemic, warns that the H5N1 bird flu strain could mutate and spark the next global health crisis

Despite limited human transmission, H5N1’s widespread replication in birds increases the likelihood of dangerous mutations, heightening concerns among experts

Quammen urges governments to prioritise preparedness, including vaccine research and early detection systems, to mitigate risks of future pandemics

Renowned science writer David Quammen, whose 2012 book Spillover: Animal Infections and the Next Human Pandemic accurately foresaw the COVID-19 pandemic years before it struck, has issued a stark warning about the next global health crisis.

Quammen believes that the "next big one" may already be here, emerging in the form of avian influenza, specifically the H5N1 strain.

According to Dailymail UK, Quammen cautioned that while the virus has predominantly affected bird populations, its potential to mutate and adapt for human-to-human transmission poses a significant threat.

Although such transmission has not yet occurred, he explained that the virus’s vast replication in birds increases the chances of random mutations. Such mutations could make H5N1 highly transmissible among humans, sparking a potential pandemic.

According to experts, the randomness of viral evolution makes it difficult to predict when—or if—this might happen, adding to the urgency for scientific monitoring.

In recent years, outbreaks of H5N1 in bird populations have caused concern among global health experts, as the virus has shown a high mortality rate in humans when infections occur. So far, transmission to humans has been limited, primarily affecting those with close contact with infected birds.

Quammen’s warning comes as researchers remain vigilant, monitoring not only bird flu but also other pathogens, including coronaviruses and Ebola, which have demonstrated pandemic potential.

The science writer depicted the need for heightened preparedness, urging governments and health agencies to invest in early detection systems, vaccine research, and public health measures. His caution serves as a reminder of how COVID-19 caught the world off guard, underlining the importance of learning from past experiences to avoid future health crises.

As global scientists continue to keep a close watch on emerging diseases, Quammen's prediction serves as a sobering call for action. The warning highlights the unpredictable nature of pandemics and the collective responsibility to remain proactive in mitigating the risks of potential outbreaks.

