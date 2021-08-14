Massive floods have led to the death of many citizens of Niger Republic and some Nigerian states

The news has caused pain to President Muhammadu Buhari who just arrived in Nigeria from the UK on Friday, August

The president in a message of condolence voiced out his grief and sincere concern for the government and people of Niger

Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness and empathy over the loss of lives caused by devastating floods in Niger Republic and some Nigerian states.

In a message of condolence, Buhari mourned with President Mohammed Bazoum, the government and people of the neighbouring country over the havoc wreaked by the disaster.

The message, posted on Facebook by Garba Shehu, a presidential media aide, noted that floods left many dead and affected a lot of homes.

The Nigerian leader lamented that just in two days, this bad fate has rocked the nation and some Nigerian states.

Noting that natural disasters are offshoots of climate change, the president said his administration will do all it takes to avoid their injurious impacts.

His words:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"President Buhari says losses reported from Niger Republic in the last two days were very vast and disturbing, while also taking note of flooding in many parts of the world, including some states in Nigeria.

"The President affirms that natural disasters are symptoms of climate change which all countries, including Nigeria, have committed to taking measures to prevent the adverse effects."

Mokwa/Jebba link bridge collapses, road users scamper for safety

Meanwhile, some cars were trapped after the collapse of a bridge in Tatabu and Gida Moin village along Jebba/Mokwa/Kotangora road in Niger state.

The cause of the collapse is yet to be ascertained at the time of filing the report, but the road users have been advised to seek an alternative route to get to their destinations.

A terse message sent to Legit.ng by a resident of Abuja, noted that the motorists going to Niger state and its environs could take Abuja/Lokoja road to avoid being trapped as the officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) were making concerted efforts to prevent loss of lives.

The message read:

"This is to notify the general public about Jebba/Mokwa/Kotangora road in Niger state. Presently the bridge in Tatabu and Gida Moin village has collapsed, the only alternative road now in Abuja/Lokoja road. Please, send this message to others."

Source: Legit.ng News