Emerging news report has it that White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is taking a break from her duties

The time of the break comes as questions are being asked as regards to the silence of President Joe Biden over Afghanistan crises

Following some key take over by the Talibans, critics have lambasted Biden on his management of US troops from the troubled country

As controversy continues to surround President Joe Biden's silence over Afghanistan crises, the White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is taking a break from her duties.

According to Fox News, the voice of the White House would not be available till next week.

Press secretary Jen Psaki has taken a break from office. Photo: Joe Biden.

Source: Facebook

In an email reply sent to the news outlet, she wrote:

"I will be out of the office from August 15th-August 22nd."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The timing of Psaki's time off comes as Biden has faced criticism for remaining on vacation despite the Afghanistan crises, Washington Post added

Many of the president's critics are citicised Biden over his silence.

Resign now, Trump tells Biden

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that a message was sent to President Joe Biden. The message is simple: Resign now.

The message was sent by former president Donald Trump. Trump said Biden should resign in disgrace over his handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal and other issues.

Recall that the Taliban took control of most of the country as insurgent forces enter the capital city of Kabul, where U.S. troops have been sent to evacuate the embassy. Trump had initially slammed Biden for his decision to withdraw troop from Afghanistan by Sept. 11

Chaos in Kabul airport as Afghans and foreigners attempt to flee

Following the fall of Afghanistan government by the Taliban militant group, thousands of people including Afghans, foreign diplomats and officials are rushing to leave the country.

As a result of this, scenes of chaos can be seen at Kabul’s airport shortly after the elected president of the country fled.

Most of the top nations including the U.S., UK, Germany, Canada, UAE are all seeking to evacuate their nationals from the country.

Source: Legit