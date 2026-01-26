A female student has become the topic of discussion because of her unusual dressing to her school's campus

In a video posted via the TikTok app, she was seen walking into school dressed in a weird-looking combination of clothes

Social media users who came across the post did not hesitate to share their various opinions in the comments section

A young student went viral after she was captured on camera walking to her school campus wearing an unconventional outfit.

The intriguing video quickly went viral online and sparked lots of comments from social media users.

Female student's outfit to school leaves many baffled. Photo credit: @pinklizzy/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Student walks into campus rocking unusual fashion style

In the video shared by @pinklizzy on TikTok, the student was seen walking into school dressed in a striking combination of clothes.

The post quickly gained attention, with users weighing in on the student's choice of attire.

Many took to the comments section to share their thoughts, with some expressing admiration for her bold style and others criticising her choice of clothing.

Lady wears weird-looking outfit to school. Photo credit: @pinklizzy/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions trail student's unconventional fashion sense

Mixed reactions trailed the clip on TikTok, as some people praised the student's confidence and fashion style, while others criticised her fashion sense.

@Zizas_treat said:

"See confidence she killed social anxiety."

@Oꨄ reacted:

"She said it’s her signature style (Achievecore) make unna free her."

@Stella Maris said:

"Who’s watching this on Sunday night? Can we be friends pleaseeeeee."

@yemyte8 said:

"Abi make I try dress like dis commot for my mama house dey go school he sure me seh she go tie me go hospital."

@BRUMY said:

"I like her she dy draw una attention and she still nor send I need this confidence oo God."

@╬LIFE OF AN AMBIVERT╬ said:

"Make una help me hold her, nah market she dey go like dat ooo."

@Tife reacted:

"When no be say she be werey which kind dressing be this."

@Adejoke said:

"Omoo nobody laugh for that place oo no be for this school wey I dey you dress normal sef dem go still laugh you not to talk of alte abi wey tin dem dey call am."

@EJC_LUXe_HAIRLINE reacted:

"Cloth when she go wear for 1 week go lecture nai she gather wear one day so o."

@that gurl ella reacted:

"Not everyone that seems mad is mad some of them are upcoming fashionist."

@Yosi_brown reacted:

"There's always a story behind every fashion, what story is behind this."

@Light said:

"All this one no even concern me, my ine concern is the fact that she’ll have to wash everything when she gets back to her apartment. Na so she go de wash everyday?"

@STYLE_N_SLAYWITH HARDUN said:

"Pls move close to her and take her along,when you get to yaba just direct her to the left."

@Dammylolar 1885 commented:

"That’s what they call fashion as long as you have confidence in what you wear you are a fashionista."

@NwenduPeace added:

"She tried, I love her confidence, but me I no fit wear this clothes come outside o. Shame go wan kpai me."

@BUSOLA added:

"Why is nobody laughing in the video me and my friends go don laugh pisss for body oo."

See the post below:

Job seeker rejected over inappropriate dressing

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady who was denied a job offer due to what she wore at the interview shared her experience.

She shared a video of the dress she wore, which the company tagged as “inappropriate” dressing.

Source: Legit.ng