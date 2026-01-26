Nigeria’s National Assembly was reported to have received a wide-ranging list of proposed new Local Government Areas in January, 2026

The submissions were said to have come from several states, reflecting calls for greater administrative reach and closer governance

Observers noted that the proposals highlighted growing demands for decentralisation and grassroots representation across the country

See the full list below:

Adamawa State

Bidoma LGA

Borrong LGA

Yadim LGA

Gurum LGA

Gombi LGA

Giyawana LGA

Suwa-Waduku LGA

Tola LGA

Michika South LGA

Vulpi LGA

Dumne LGA

Bauchi State

Boi-Tapshin LGA

Dass West

Balma

Borno State

Banki LGA

Darajamal

Gulumba LGA

Soye LGA

Woloji LGA

Gombe state

Cham LGA

Dadiya LGA

Tula LGA

Yobe State

Gudi LGA

Jajere LGA

Daya LGA

Taraba State

Wukari LGA

Jigawa State

Ayama LGA

Diginsa LGA

Karanga LGA

Fagam LGA

Kadira LGA

Bulangu LGA

Sarawa LGA

Dakaiyawa LGA

Jarkasa LGA

Fadama LGA

Biram LGA

Kaduna State

Piriga LGA

Katsina state

Dankama LGA

Zamfara state

Moriki LGA

Kurya Madoro and Moroni

Benue State

Agasha

Nzorov

Saghev

Orokam

Otakom

Sambe

Kogi state

Itobe, Olla, Igalogba, Odane, Biraidu, Okura, Gboloko, Mozum, Ojoku, Enjema, Odolu, Imane, Ibaji East and Ogugu

EGBE LGA

Kwara State

Ifedapo, Kajola & Isokan

Gwanara

Nasarawa State

Akwanga West, Azara,

Ekye, Karshi, Panda, Giza, Agwada, Lafia east, Lafia north, Loko, Udege, Agidi, Akun, Jenkwe, Gadabuke and Farin Ruwa LGAS

Assakio

Niger State

Diko

Diko LGA

Plateau State

Kakakena

Munval

Daffo

Kwande East

Gindiri

Quaan

Ganawuri

Lamba

Tim

Abia state

Abiriba LGA

Bende North

Anambra state

Obosi West, South & East

LGAS

Ebonyi State

Ekumenyi

Okpuitumo

Ozibo

Izzikworo

Imoha

Ikwo South and North

Ishielu South

Ebyia

Igbeagu

Nnodo

Ohaozara East & South

Effium

Oshiri-ukaba

Imo state

Alaoma

Afor Enyiogugu

MEziama Oparanadim

Umuelegwa Onicha

Ndiawa

Ohaeke Umuopia

Ogboko

Nkwo Ihitte

Nkwunaghaba

Umuchie Atta

Ehime Court (Wuzari)

Isi-Isu

Umuechem

Ubomiri

Orie Mbieri

Umuowa

Okpala

Umuaka

Isi-Nwangele

Egboghere

Umukanne

Asoba

Acharaba

Achi

Ikpa Nwerere

Ubulu

Otunne (Awo-Cmamma

Eziawa

Imenyi Ihittenansa

Orie Uvuru

Umulolo

Agbala

Agbala

Okolochi

Mbaraoha

Nkwo Mbaa

Obudi

Mgbara

Anara

Okwelle

Isi-Owerri Nkworji

Obollo

Mbara Eru-Eru

Akwakuma

Umuokoroma-Umungwa

Amiri l

Akatta

Ozuh - Omuma

Akuma

Amaokpara

Aboshi

EzeogWu

Ekiti State

Eso-Obe

Gbonyin LGA

Omolore LGA

Ogun state

Otta Northwest and

LGAS

Ogijo LGA

ljebu North Central L'

Orile-Oko LGA

Agbado LGA

Osun state

Binukonu

ljero Municipal LGA

Ire-Akari LGA

Osogbo, Osogbo Eas

Ors LGAS

Oyo state

Ifeloju LGA

Atiba West LGA

Atiba North West

Atiba North LGA

Oyo West LGA

Alowolodu LGA

Agunloye LGA

Oyo East LGA

Asabari LGA

Weewe

Mua

Okerete LG

Lagos state

Additional 37 LGAs

Bayelsa state

Akassa LGA

Kaiko/lbe-Awo LGA

Aleibiri LGA

Mini-lkensi/ Oluasiri LGA

Okoroma/tereke LGA

Ogbia North LGA

Ogbia West LGA

Mein/oyiakiri LGA

Toru abubo LGA

Bomo & Ogboin, Bassan

LGAS

Gbarain/Ekpetiama LGA

Alabini, Kolo Creek & Ors

LGAS

Okordio, Zarama, Biseni

Okun South

Cross-River State

Mbube LGA

Calabar State

Calabar Central and Cala-

bar North

Delta State

Ughievwen LGA

Edo state

NosaiboLGA

Orhionmwon East LGA

Orhionmwon South LGA

Akugbe LGA

Akoko-Edo North, South, &

Central LGA

Agbelor East LGA

Agbelor West LGA

Olodiama LGA

Rivers state

Ataba LGA

Abaji-Toru LGA

Obio LGA

Akpor LGA

Nkoro, Unyeada, Ataba,

Asamara LGAS

Evo LGA

Alesa LGA

