Full List of Proposed New Local Government Creations Submitted to National Assembly as of 2026
- Nigeria’s National Assembly was reported to have received a wide-ranging list of proposed new Local Government Areas in January, 2026
- The submissions were said to have come from several states, reflecting calls for greater administrative reach and closer governance
- Observers noted that the proposals highlighted growing demands for decentralisation and grassroots representation across the country
The National Assembly received a comprehensive list of proposed new Local Government Areas (LGAs) across several states in Nigeria as of January, 2026.
The submission was reported to have included requests from multiple states, reflecting demands for administrative expansion and closer governance.
See the full list below:
Adamawa State
Bidoma LGA
Borrong LGA
Yadim LGA
Gurum LGA
Gombi LGA
Giyawana LGA
Suwa-Waduku LGA
Tola LGA
Michika South LGA
Vulpi LGA
Dumne LGA
Boi-Tapshin LGA
Dass West
Balma
Borno State
Banki LGA
Darajamal
Gulumba LGA
Soye LGA
Woloji LGA
Gombe state
Cham LGA
Dadiya LGA
Tula LGA
Yobe State
Gudi LGA
Jajere LGA
Daya LGA
Taraba State
Wukari LGA
Jigawa State
Ayama LGA
Diginsa LGA
Karanga LGA
Fagam LGA
Kadira LGA
Bulangu LGA
Sarawa LGA
Dakaiyawa LGA
Jarkasa LGA
Fadama LGA
Biram LGA
Kaduna State
Piriga LGA
Katsina state
Dankama LGA
Zamfara state
Moriki LGA
Kurya Madoro and Moroni
Benue State
Agasha
Nzorov
Saghev
Orokam
Otakom
Sambe
Kogi state
Itobe, Olla, Igalogba, Odane, Biraidu, Okura, Gboloko, Mozum, Ojoku, Enjema, Odolu, Imane, Ibaji East and Ogugu
EGBE LGA
Kwara State
Ifedapo, Kajola & Isokan
Gwanara
Nasarawa State
Akwanga West, Azara,
Ekye, Karshi, Panda, Giza, Agwada, Lafia east, Lafia north, Loko, Udege, Agidi, Akun, Jenkwe, Gadabuke and Farin Ruwa LGAS
Assakio
Niger State
Diko
Diko LGA
Plateau State
Kakakena
Munval
Daffo
Kwande East
Gindiri
Quaan
Ganawuri
Lamba
Tim
Abia state
Abiriba LGA
Bende North
Obosi West, South & East
LGAS
Ebonyi State
Ekumenyi
Okpuitumo
Ozibo
Izzikworo
Imoha
Ikwo South and North
Ishielu South
Ebyia
Igbeagu
Nnodo
Ohaozara East & South
Effium
Oshiri-ukaba
Imo state
Alaoma
Afor Enyiogugu
MEziama Oparanadim
Umuelegwa Onicha
Ndiawa
Ohaeke Umuopia
Ogboko
Nkwo Ihitte
Nkwunaghaba
Umuchie Atta
Ehime Court (Wuzari)
Isi-Isu
Umuechem
Ubomiri
Orie Mbieri
Umuowa
Okpala
Umuaka
Isi-Nwangele
Egboghere
Umukanne
Asoba
Acharaba
Achi
Ikpa Nwerere
Ubulu
Otunne (Awo-Cmamma
Eziawa
Imenyi Ihittenansa
Orie Uvuru
Umulolo
Agbala
Agbala
Okolochi
Mbaraoha
Nkwo Mbaa
Obudi
Mgbara
Anara
Okwelle
Isi-Owerri Nkworji
Obollo
Mbara Eru-Eru
Akwakuma
Umuokoroma-Umungwa
Amiri l
Akatta
Ozuh - Omuma
Akuma
Amaokpara
Aboshi
EzeogWu
Ekiti State
Eso-Obe
Gbonyin LGA
Omolore LGA
Ogun state
Otta Northwest and
LGAS
Ogijo LGA
ljebu North Central L'
Orile-Oko LGA
Agbado LGA
Osun state
Binukonu
ljero Municipal LGA
Ire-Akari LGA
Osogbo, Osogbo Eas
Ors LGAS
Oyo state
Ifeloju LGA
Atiba West LGA
Atiba North West
Atiba North LGA
Oyo West LGA
Alowolodu LGA
Agunloye LGA
Oyo East LGA
Asabari LGA
Weewe
Mua
Okerete LG
Lagos state
Additional 37 LGAs
Bayelsa state
Akassa LGA
Kaiko/lbe-Awo LGA
Aleibiri LGA
Mini-lkensi/ Oluasiri LGA
Okoroma/tereke LGA
Ogbia North LGA
Ogbia West LGA
Mein/oyiakiri LGA
Toru abubo LGA
Bomo & Ogboin, Bassan
LGAS
Gbarain/Ekpetiama LGA
Alabini, Kolo Creek & Ors
LGAS
Okordio, Zarama, Biseni
Okun South
Cross-River State
Mbube LGA
Calabar State
Calabar Central and Cala-
bar North
Delta State
Ughievwen LGA
NosaiboLGA
Orhionmwon East LGA
Orhionmwon South LGA
Akugbe LGA
Akoko-Edo North, South, &
Central LGA
Agbelor East LGA
Agbelor West LGA
Olodiama LGA
Rivers state
Ataba LGA
Abaji-Toru LGA
Obio LGA
Akpor LGA
Nkoro, Unyeada, Ataba,
Asamara LGAS
Evo LGA
Alesa LGA
