A total blackout caused by an industrial action at the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has paralysed economic activities across Kano state.

This has resulted in perishable goods dealers suffering severe losses.

Recall that recently, there was a protest by the Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC) and the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) over KEDCO staff welfare issues.

Findings by legit.ng reveals that at the Kofar Nassarawa fish market, opposite the Kano Line Park, vendors were in despair as their stocks deteriorated due to the lack of refrigeration.

Perishable goods spoil as Kano struggles

Malam Ado, who has traded in the market for over a decade, told legit.ng that the situation was catastrophic.

“This is the worst I have seen in recent years. We are talking about loss of profit that may lead to the complete loss of capital.”

“Now, most of us, the ice has melted, the fish are spoiling, and we are just standing here helplessly. This strike is nothing but a death sentence for our business,” he lamented.

Another seller, Hassan Sani, stated that he had to borrow money to restock his freezer earlier in the week.

“Everything inside is spoiled. I just have to fry some, and crash the price to sell without thinking of profit. How will I pay back? The people on strike and KEDCO should pity us.”

The blackout, which entered its second day on Wednesday, January 21, was confirmed by KEDCO management in a statement signed by its Head of Corporate Communications, Sani Bala Sani.

The statement attributed the nationwide system collapse to an industrial action by the company’s two in-house unions over what it termed “unresolved legacy issues.”

The management, however, claimed it had prioritised staff welfare since assuming office seven months ago.

“To date, over 80 per cent of the agreed 2025 pension remittances have been paid,” the statement read.

It added that a transparent promotion exercise was recently conducted, leading to the promotion of 1,500 eligible staff.

However, for residents, the explanations offer little solace amidst failing businesses.

A resident of Gyadi-Gyadi, Malam Ibrahim Lawan, criticised the disruption.

“This is a collective punishment. While they sort out their internal issues, why must millions of innocent people suffer?”

“Now my small frozen chicken stores are getting warm, and I cannot preserve anything. The impact is too widespread,” he said.

Similarly, a bakery owner in the Unguwa Uku area, Halima Abubakar, said her production had completely halted.

“No light, no baking. My dough is wasted, and my customers are disappointed. This is something we are not expecting of KEDCO and its staff to do.”

“They should please resolve it because it is about the entire economy of Kano being held hostage. They must find a quicker solution,” she urged.

Nationwide blackout hits Nigeria after grid collapse

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria was plunged into a nationwide blackout on Friday, January 23, after the national electricity grid collapsed for the first time in 2026, cutting power supply to all regions.

Data from the Nigerian Independent System Operator showed electricity generation and load allocation to all 11 distribution companies dropped to zero megawatts by about 1 p.m., leaving homes and businesses without power.

Experts say the collapse highlights persistent structural weaknesses in the grid despite recent stabilisation efforts, and restoration work is underway as concerns mount over frequent outages.

