A father has shared a heartwarming story about his five-year-old daughter, who was caught praying seriously at home

When she saw her dad, she quickly jumped up and began playing, pretending like nothing was happening

However, when her father asked her why she was praying, the little girl explained the reason behind her actions

A father has shared a sweet encounter with his five-year-old daughter, who was caught having a 'spiritual' moment at home.

The father shared the full story via the X app and it quickly went viral and garnered massive reactions from netizens.

Dad emotional as his little daughter prays for their family dog. Photo credit: JoSon, Morsa Images/ Getty Images. Depicted persons have no relationship with story. Photos for illustration.

Source: Getty Images

Dad catches 5-year-old daughter praying

Identified as @youknolmhim on X, the father disclosed that his daughter was praying intently when she was suddenly startled by her father's presence.

In an attempt to hide her actions, she hastily jumped up and began playing, feigning ignorance of what had happened.

However, her father continued probing her until she unveiled the truth. When asked about her actions, she initially denied praying, only to later confess and disclose the reason behind her action.

The little girl innocently said she had been praying for the well-being of the family dog, a creature she clearly adores.

In her father's words:

"Guys, I just caught my 5 year old daughter praying. She jumped up and started playing with something, and when I asked what she was doing, she said, “Nothing.” I asked if she was praying, and she got shy. I told her there was nothing to be embarrassed about, that it was amazing, and I was so proud of her. Then she told me she was praying for Tyson (the dog I posted about) because she loves him. I’m not okay."

Dad shares what he caught his five-year-old daughter doing at home. Photo credit: skynesher/ Getty Images. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration.

Source: Getty Images

Reactions as dad shares experience with 5-year-old daughter

Netizens stormed the comments section to react to the post and speak on the girl's relationship with God.

Huntress said:

"That’s a special moment you “interrupted” and it fills my heart with joy. Good on you, dad, for supporting her."

Trips said:

"My friend that is an absolutely beautiful story. May God bless you and your daughter. You will Tyson again one day."

Powens said:

"That speaks highly of the way you raised her. She knew to pray and has the caring heart."

Wonderous logic said:

"Your parenting skills are working soundly. Your child is seeking the most comforting hand known to the universe. Well done n keep up the great work."

Ejura said:

"So beautiful. Children must be taught to know that there's nothing embarrassing about prayer. It is talking with God, and the noblest activity there can be."

The Hamp said:

"This is beautiful. The innocence, trust, and commission of a child who is aware of the goodness of God."

Jill Mertson said:

"I love this so much!!! My 6 yo granddaughter wanted to start saying Grace, so we do that now. When she 1st started, when I tucked her in she said, “Gramma, I don’t know how to say Grace at bedtime” so I taught her to pray at bedtime."

Ashley Mae said:

"The other day I told my son to tell his dad to drive safe and he just started praying to Jesus instead he said dear God please protect my dad."

Joe Schumm added:

"Very humbling as a parent right, means you're doing the parenting thing correctly Zach, very proud dad moment brother."

See the post below:

Cute little boy prays in class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a heartwarming video of a little boy in uniform praying over a meal in class melted hearts on social media.

The little kid led the prayer for the meal in his kindergarten class with his friends and teachers, watching.

Source: Legit.ng