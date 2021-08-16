Trump has called on Joe Biden to step down from his post as the Taliban take control of Afghanistan

The Taliban have reconquered Afghanistan in a lightning surge 20 years after they were toppled by the US invasion

He insisted that the withdrawal would have been a much different and much more successful withdrawal if he were still president

Former President Donald Trump Sunday called on President Joe Biden to “resign in disgrace” over his handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal and other issues.

“It is time for Joe Biden to resign in disgrace for what he has allowed to happen to Afghanistan, along with the tremendous surge in COVID, the Border catastrophe, the destruction of energy independence, and our crippled economy,” the former president wrote in a statement.

Biden has been asked to ‘resign in disgrace’ over Afghanistan crises. Photo: Joe Biden.

Source: UGC

The Taliban has rapidly taken control of most of the country as insurgent forces enter the capital city of Kabul, where U.S. troops have been sent to evacuate the embassy.

Mobs of panicked people can be seen at the Kabul airport frantically trying to flee the city on Sunday.

Trump’s administration had negotiated the terms of the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan by May 1. Trump even considered withdrawing troops from the region before leaving office.

When President Biden announced that he planned to fully withdraw troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, he was slammed by Trump who insisted Biden “keep as close” as possible to his own goal of getting the troops out on May 1.

“I made early withdraw possible by already pulling much of our billions of dollars of equipment out and, more importantly, reducing our military presence to less than 2,000 troops from the 16,000 level that was there (likewise in Iraq, and zero troops in Syria except for the area where we KEPT THE OIL),” he said in an email to supporters in April.

Republicans have blasted Biden for the current crisis in the country, where the U.S. had maintained a presence for 20 years.

