Thousands of people are making frantic effort to run from Afghanistan following the takeover of the country by the Talibans

In fact, countries like the U.S., UK, Germany, Canada, UAE and many others are all seeking to evacuate their nationals from the country

Meanwhile, commercial flights have mostly been suspended, leaving hundreds of people stranded in the airport

Scenes of chaos have been seen at Kabul’s airport as thousands of Afghans, foreign diplomats and officials attempt to flee the country, moments after the Taliban seized Afghanistan.

With the Taliban installed in the presidential palace and the elected president having fled the country, access to Hamid Karzai airport, five kilometres from the centre of the capital, was possible only through Taliban checkpoints, the UK Guardian reported.

Afghans and foreigners are attempting to flee Afghanistan. Photo: CNN

As night fell, multiple explosions were heard in Afghanistan’s capital – and local media reported that gunfire could be heard at the airport.

The U.S., UK, Germany, Canada, UAE and a host of other nations are all seeking to evacuate their nationals from the country.

The civilian side of the airport came under fire on Sunday and by Monday morning, there were reports U.S. troops had fired into the air to disperse surging crowds.

The BBC reports the U.S. military has secured the site and is taking over air traffic control to evacuate American and allied staff.

“Foreign embassies warned their nationals and Afghan citizens it was not safe to travel to the airport, and only to go there if instructed. Embassy staff are being helicoptered to the military side of the airport, which is being secured by U.S. soldiers.”

Commercial flights have mostly been suspended, leaving hundreds of Afghans and other foreign nationals in the airport stranded.

