Many people are making frantic effort to run from Afghanistan following the takeover of the country by the Talibans

In fact, countries like the U.S., UK, Germany, Canada, UAE and many others are all seeking to evacuate their nationals from the country

Meanwhile, commercial flights have mostly been suspended, leaving hundreds of people stranded in the airport

Following the fall of Afghanistan government by the Taliban militant group, thousands of people including Afghans, foreign diplomats and officials are rushing to leave the country.

As a result of this, scenes of chaos can be seen at Kabul’s airport shortly after the elected president of the country fled, CNN reports.

Afghans and foreigners are attempting to flee Afghanistan. Photo: CNN

Most of the top nations including the U.S., UK, Germany, Canada, UAE are all seeking to evacuate their nationals from the country, The Guardian added.

Meanwhile the U.S. military has secured the site military wing of the airport and is taking over air traffic control to evacuate American and allied staff.

This comes as foreign embassies sent a clear warning to their nationals and Afghan citizens. The embassies claim it was not safe to travel to the airport.

Resign now, Trump tells Biden

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that a message was sent to President Joe Biden. The message is simple: Resign now.

The message was sent by former president Donald Trump. Trump said Biden should resign in disgrace over his handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal and other issues.

Recall that the Taliban took control of most of the country as insurgent forces enter the capital city of Kabul, where U.S. troops have been sent to evacuate the embassy. Trump had initially slammed Biden for his decision to withdraw troop from Afghanistan by Sept. 11.

Press secretary Jen Psaki takes break from office as Biden remains silent on Afghanistan crises

As controversy continues to surround President Joe Biden's silence over Afghanistan crises, the White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is taking a break from her duties.

According to news outlets, the voice of the White House would not be available till next week.

The timing of Psaki's time off comes as Biden has faced criticism for remaining on vacation as the Taliban seize control of much of Afghanistan.

